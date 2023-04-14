Grand National runners and riders: your complete form guide to 2023’s race





At 5.15pm on Saturday (15th April), 40 Randox Grand National runners will line up for the 175th running of world’s greatest steeplechase in front of a peak global television audience of 600,000,000.

A quality field of chasing stars will tackle the marathon trip of four miles, two furlongs and 74yards round two circuits of the Aintree course which features 30 legendary fences including Becher’s Brook, The Chair and The Canal Turn.

The question we’re all asking is “Who will win the Grand National?” Well, with history showing that anything can happen in this world famous race, from fairy tales to mayhem, the answer is hard to find. But whether you’ve been studying the form for months, or you’re simply ready pick a horse with a catchy name, or because you love a grey, here is our guide to help you choose which horse to cheer home from this year’s £1m Randox Grand National runners.

1. ANY SECOND NOW (IRE) 11yo bay gelding by Oscar

Weight: 11st 12lb

Trainer: Ted Walsh (Ireland)

Jockey: Mark Walsh

Owner: Mr JP McManus

Last results: 12-241

Form: Competing in his third Grand National, finishing third in 2021 and runner-up last year with the same jockey in the saddle; could the pair go one better in 2023? Any second now, we’ll find out. He shoulders top weight however, and no horse since Red Rum in 1974 has carried more than 11st 9lb to victory. However he comes into the race off the back of a good win at Navan and he clearly loves it round Aintree. The trainer won with Papillon in 2000 with his son Ruby in the saddle.

Odds: 14/1

Rating: ***

2. NOBLE YEATS (IRE) 8yo bay gelding by Yeats

Weight: 11st 11lb

Trainer: Emmet Mullins (Ireland)

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Owner: Robert Waley-Cohen

Last results: -P1134

Form: Last year’s surprise winner at huge odds of 50/1 under amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen and for debutant trainer Emmet Mullins, proving he can stay all day and relishes the Aintree fences, but now lumbered with a hefty weight for this year’s rematch. The seven-year-old was the youngest winner since 1940 but now a year older and wiser with some classy wins and a strong-finishing fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup under his belt this season for new regular rider Sean Bowen, who has got round four times in the Grand National, they must have a noble chance to complete the Grand National double.

Odds: 8/1

Rating: ****

3. GALVIN (IRE) 9yo bay gelding by Gold Well

Weight: 11st 11lb

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (Ireland)

Jockey: Davy Russell

Owner: Mr RA Bartlett

Latest results: -61462

Form: Proved his stamina in some long distance races, including when finishing second to stablemate Delta Work in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham in his final prep race last month and also showed his class when finishing fourth in last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, but this is a tough weight to carry over the marathon trip. Although this is Galvin’s first attempt at the Grand National, his trainer has a terrific record from a raft of runners, winning on debut in 2007 with Silver Birch and twice with Tiger Roll, whose winning jockey Davy Russell takes the reins on Galvin. He is the only current jockey to have ridden more than one Grand National winner and came out of retirement to ride at this year’s Cheltenham Festival. Twenty years after Davy first rode in the race, can he make his final Grand National hurrah a winning one?

Odds: 20/1

Rating: ***

4. FURY ROAD (IRE) 9yo bay gelding by Stowaway

Weight: 11st 6lb

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (Ireland)

Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill Jr

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Latest results: -31336

Form: A Grade One winner and has been placed behind some leading horses including Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs this season, but it could be a rocky road to the finish. The trainer saddles five runners in this year’s race – considerably less than his record of 11 out of 40 runners in the 2019 race and taking the reins in this race for the third time is Jonjo O’Neill Jnr, who finished eighth on Coko Beach last year. The jockey’s father, now a trainer, had eight Grand National rides but never completed the course, but went on to train 2010 winner Don’t Push It.

Odds: 50/1

Rating: ***

5. THE BIG DOG (IRE) 10yo bay gelding by Mahler

Weight: 11st 5lb

Trainer: Peter Fahey (Ireland)

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Owner: J Kelly and Colin Kelly

Latest results: 6-113F

Form: A faller in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown, which doesn’t bode well for a jumping contest of this calibre, but he’s a dour stayer, finishing third in the Welsh Grand National. His chances will definitely increase if the rain continues. This will be the trainer’s second attempt in the race, representing the Irish, who have dominated in recent years and represent the majority of this year’s runners. Astute jockey Aidan Coleman is one of the most successful jockeys in the weighing room and would obviously like to go one better than his previous best of second behind Minella Times in 2021. You’d be barking mad not to put The Big Dog on your shortlist.

Odds: 20/1

Rating: ****

6. CAPODANNO (FR) 7yo chestnut gelding by Manduro

Weight: 11st 5lb

Trainer: Willie Mullins (Ireland)

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Owner: Mr JP McManus

Latest results: 2U4-13

Form: Just seven years old and has had barely a handful of races over fences, but he’s a big improver and has won twice, including a Grade One at Punchestown. Prolific owner JP McManus had the winners in 2010 and 2021 and this chestnut is one of four runners in his famous green and gold silks in this year’s race, hoping to cap the Irish owners dual victories with a third win.

Odds: 16/1

Rating: ***

7. DELTA WORK (FR) 10yo brown gelding by Network

Weight: 11st 4lb

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (Ireland)

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Latest results: 3-1361

Form: A leading player thanks to his third to Noble Yeats in the race last year, albeit 22 lengths adrift, but he comes here this time around carrying less weight. Michael O’Leary is bidding to become the first owner to win the Grand National four times. Delta Work has twice won the Cross Country Race at the Cheltenham Festival under Keith Donoghue, who will be riding in only his second Grand National. The smart money has been piling on for a horse that has proved both stamina and solid jumping, with the Grand National as his long-time target.

Odds: 8/1

Rating: *****

8. SAM BROWN 11yo bay gelding by Black Sam Bellamy

Weight: 11st 4lb

Trainer: Anthony Honeyball (GB)

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Owner: Mr TC Frost

Latest results: 1-35P5

Form: Proven stamina and an interesting outsider for a potential each-way place. This is the trainer’s third runner in the race, with Regal Encore completing in both 2017 and 2019 and the jockey has posted two top 10 finishes from just four rides. A top choice if your name also happens to be Sam Brown.

Odds: 66/1

Rating: **

9. LIFETIME AMBITION (IRE) 8yo brown gelding by Kapgarde

Weight: 11st 3lb

Trainer: Jessica Harrington (Ireland)

Jockey: Sean O’Keeffe

Owner: Linsa Mulcahy and Mary Wolridge

Latest results: 242343

Form: This race has long been the target for this excellent jumper who likes to run up with the pace and gained valuable experience over the National fences in the Grand Sefton in November. He has been placed twice in Grade One races proving he also has class, even finishing third to Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs. Jessica Harrington has guided him through a common Irish prep route to the Grand National, contesting shorter trips over hurdles, and he comes into his prime at this time of year. This will be the jockey’s second spin in the Grand National, having finished ninth in 2021 and the trainer finished second in the race in 2019 with Magic Of Light, but it would indeed be a lifetime ambition if her gelding won this year.

Odds:25/1

Rating: ****

10. CAREFULLY SELECTED (IRE) 11yo bay gelding by Well Chosen

Weight: 11st 1lb

Trainer: Willie Mullins (Ireland)

Jockey: Michael O’Sullivan

Owner: Miss MA Masterson

Latest results: 1U/014

Form: Although older horses have won, the 11-year-old represents the senior section of this year’s field. In the gelding’s favour however, is the fact he’s lightly raced – only seven times over fences in fact, having won four of them. Another interesting outsider, who will have been carefully selected for this race by leading trainer Willie Mullins and gives his jockey a debut ride in the Grand National.

Odds: 25/1

Rating: ***

11. COKO BEACH (FR) 8yo grey gelding by Cokoriko

Weight: 11st

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (Ireland)

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Latest results: 8-9441

Form: Came home eighth in last year’s race having lost a shoe and is bidding to give the trainer a record-equalling fourth Grand National. He showed he is in great form as he comes to Aintree on the back of an impressive Punchestown win over 3m4f. One of the biggest surprises in this year’s field is the lack of a Paul Nicholls runner and in his absence, stable jockey Harry Cobden has been recruited by Gordon to give him his fifth Grand National ride. Life’s a beach for Harry if he wins.

Odds: 33/1

Rating: ***

12. LONGHOUSE POET (IRE) 9yo bay gelding by Yeats

Weight: 11st

Trainer: Martin Brassil (Ireland)

Jockey: JJ Slevin

Owner: Sean and Bernadine Mulryan

Latest results: -P16U1

Form: By the same sire as last year’s winner and finished a very gallant sixth in that race when well-fancied, taking well to the unique obstacles but pulling hard in the early stages and fading as a result in the home straight. He carries less weight this time around and comes here after a winning performance at Down Royal a month ago, for the trainer who won the Grand National in 2006 with his debut runner Numbersixvalverde. If he settles better, he could well be poetry in motion.

Odds: 14/1

Rating: ****

13. GAILLARD DU MESNIL (FR) 7yo grey gelding by Saint Des Des Saints

Weight: 11st

Trainer: Willie Mullins (Ireland)

Jockey: Paul Townend

Owner: Mrs J Donnelly

Latest results: 3-2131

Form: Won the National Hunt Chase over a stamina-testing 3m6f at the Cheltenham Festival, so the question remains how much will that have taken out of this classy youngster? This proven stayer is experienced enough for a seven-year-old, with a string of top-three finishes over the fences, including a third in last year’s Irish Grand National. Comes from a leading stable with top Irish jockey Paul Townend on board. Everyone loves a grey and this seven-year-old is one of four in 2023 for you to choose from. Greys have won four times, most recently Neptune Collonges in 2012.

Odds: 12/1

Rating: ***

14. DARASSO (FR) 10yo brown gelding by Konig Turf (Ger)

Weight: 10st 13lb

Trainer: Joseph Patrick O’Brien (Ireland)

Jockey: LP Dempsey

Owner: Mr JP McManus

Latest results: 233154

Form: A listed winner, but far from fluent over fences and was last seen putting in a lacklustre performance in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park in February, but could run a better race than his odds suggest.

Odds: 50/1

Rating: *

15. LE MILOS 8yo bay gelding by Shirocco

Weight: 10st 11lb

Trainer: Dan Skelton (GB)

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Owner: The Jolly Good Partnership

Latest results: 14-112

Form: Racked up a string of impressive results this season for his new trainer, including the Coral Gold Cup in November, with this race as the ultimate goal, for which he has been allocated a favourable weight. Finished second on his final appearance at Kelso in March, which should set him up perfectly fitness-wise for this marathon trip and his trainer reckons he has plenty of scope to tackle the Aintree obstacles. This will be the trainer’s fourth attempt at winning the great race, with his brother Harry – who has won the Irish Grand National – taking the reins on the eight-year-old, who could be a lively contender. The brothers will certainly be giving it their best shot to wrestle back the race from the dominant Irish.

Odds: 12/1

Rating: ****

16. ESCARIA TEN (FR) 9yo bay gelding by Maresca Sorrento

Weight: 10st 10lb

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (Ireland)

Jockey: Adrian Heskin

Owner: McNeill Family

Latest results: 29-27P

Form: The same team finished ninth in the Grand National last year but the gelding hasn’t won for over two years and was pulled up at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Will need a ten out of ten effort to win this year.

Odds: 66/1

Rating: *

17. THE BIG BREAKAWAY (IRE) 8yo chestnut gelding by Getaway

Weight: 10st 10lb

Trainer: Joe Tizzard (GB)

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Owner: Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas and John Romans

Latest results: 3P-22P

Form: Finished a close second in the Welsh Grand National, proving he has plenty of ability in these stamina contests but his poor run when he was pulled up in the Ultima Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month is a worry. Jockey Brendan Powell is hoping to emulate his father’s victory in 1988 on Rhyme ‘n’ Reason, and he finished a very creditable fifth in last year’s race, could this British-trained chestnut be his big break?

Odds: 25/1

Rating: **

18. CAPE GENTLEMAN (IRE) 7yo chestnut gelding by Champs Elysees

Weight: 10st 8lb

Trainer: John Joseph “Shark” Hanlon (Ireland)

Jockey: Jody McGarvey

Owner: Mr Pierre Manigault

Form: 92F304

Form: This shrewd trainer’s second runner in the race, and the same for the jockey, but until seven-year-old Noble Yeats’ victory last year, horses this young did not have a great track record round Aintree’s feature race. The chestnut finished fourth to Velvet Elvis at Fairyhouse on his final appearance and has yet to prove his stamina.

Odds: 100/1

Rating: *

19. ROI MAGE (FR) 11yo bay gelding by Poliglote

Weight: 10st 8lb

Trainer: Patrick Griffin (Ireland)

Jockey: Felix De Giles

Owner: DG Pryde, DP Van Der Hoeven, G McGladery and J Beaumont

Latest results: 7-33F2

Form: This Graded winner finished a strong finishing second behind Longhouse Poet at Down Royal in March over 3m2f and will be much better off at the weights in Saturday’s race. Needs his jumping to hold up, however, having fallen in the Cross Country race at Cheltenham in January and may be too keen round this marathon trip, but has plenty of experience. The owners are looking to double up in the Grand National after their Auroras Encore triumphed in 2013.

Odds: 40/1

Rating: **

20. DIOL KER (FR) 9yo bay gelding by Martaline

Weight: 10st 8lb

Trainer: Noel Meade (Ireland)

Jockey: Kieren Buckley

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Latest results: 0-9220

Form: The trainer’s best finish in the race was sixth in 2018 with Road To Riches but this gelding is not always the most fluent of jumpers and has finished down the pecking order in recent stamina tests.

Odds: 66/1

Rating: *

21. A WAVE OF THE SEA (IRE) 7yo bay gelding by Born To Sea

Weight: 10st 6lb

Trainer: Joseph Patrick O’Brien (Ireland)

Jockey: Shane Fitzgerald

Owner: Mr JP McManus

Latest results: 64P03P

Form: Pulled up in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival and has yet to show form over the longer distances. Seven is the youngest a horse can run in the Grand National so lack of experience would be the main reservation for this gelding. He’ll need a tidal wave to bring him home in front.

Odds: 66/1

Rating: *

22. MINELLA TRUMP (IRE) 9yo bay gelding by Shantou

Weight: 10st 6lb

Trainer: Donald McCain (GB)

Jockey: Theo Gillard

Owner: Mr TG Leslie

Latest results: 121-17

Form: Not to be confused with 2021 Grand National winner Minella Times, this nine-year-old had a spin over hurdles as a prep race, a tactic that often pays off with Grand National winners, although he has yet to race beyond 3m. His main selling point is that he comes from a yard steeped in Grand National history – his trainer is the son of the legendary Ginger McCain, one of the most successful trainers in the Grand National, including sending out three-time winner Red Rum in the 1970s, and Donald made history by also winning the race in 2011 with Ballabriggs. This is Theo’s first ride in the race but plenty of riders have won the Grand National on their first attempt, including Derek Fox, David Mullins and Ryan Mania, so he could well trump his rivals at a big price.

Odds: 50/1

Rating: **

23. VANILLIER (FR) 8yo grey gelding by Martaline

Weight: 10st 6lb

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell (Ireland)

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Owner: Mrs HM Keaveney

Latest results: -636F2

Form: Has yet to prove himself over anything like this distance but he’s improving all the time and finished second to Kemboy at Fairyhouse before coming to Aintree. This is the clever trainer’s third runner in the race with Raz De Maree coming home 10th in 2018.

Odds: 20/1

Rating: ****

24. VELVET ELVIS (IRE) 7yo brown gelding by Shirocco

Weight: 10st 6lb

Trainer: Thomas Gibney (Ireland)

Jockey: Darragh O’Keeffe

Owner: Mr Derek Kierans

Latest results: 0PP12

Form: Definitely one for Elvis fans to side with, this Irish runner carries a low weight and is attracting a bit of money. Finished second behind Grand National top weight Any Second Now last time out and came home an eye-catching sixth in last year’s Irish Grand National. Jockey finished sixth in last year’s race aboard Longhouse Poet. A young gelding and those with suspicious minds may be put off by his lack of experience, but I can’t help falling in love with this long shot.

Odds: 20/1

Rating: **

25. AIN’T THAT A SHAME (IRE) 9yo bay gelding by Jeremy

Weight: 10st 5lb

Trainer: Henry De Bromhead (Ireland)

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Owner: Robcour

Latest results: 20-241

Form: One of two runners in this year’s race for the 2021-winning trainer and by the same sire as favourite Corach Rambler. Most notably Rachael Blackmore takes the reins, in a bid to double up on her historic win in 2021 on Minella Times for the same trainer. The nine-year-old gelding is lightly raced, winning a beginners chase at Gowran Park before heading to Aintree, but finished second to The Big Dog in the Munster National last year. It would be a real shame if he didn’t make a lasting impression in this year’s Grand National.

Odds: 16/1

Rating: ***

26. CORACH RAMBLER (IRE) 9yo bay gelding by Jeremy

Weight: 10st 5lb

Trainer: Lucinda Russell (GB)

Jockey: Derek Fox

Owner: The Ramblers

Latest results: U1-541

Form: Trainer and jockey won the race with One For Arthur in 2017, the first Scottish winner since Rubstic in 1979, and hopes will this time be pinned on this charismatic gelding, owned by an enthusiastic syndicate, with an ideal weight thanks to a shrewd ploy from his trainer in the run-up to the race. Corach Rambler has been favourite since winning back-to-back Ultima Chases at the Cheltenham Festival and, since the turn of the century, four of the 22 Grand National winners have been clear or joint-favourites. The yard favourite has to be ridden from off the pace as he tends to idle in front, a tactic likely to stand him in good stead at Aintree, where he will hope for a bit of cut in the ground. Derek Fox survived a late injury scare to be declared fit to ride at Aintree and they make a brilliant partnership. It may be a mountain to climb, but this rambler has a huge chance of scaling the summit.

Odds: 13/2F

Rating: *****

27. ENJOY D’ALLEN (FR) 9yo bay gelding by Network

Weight: 10st 5lb

Trainer: Ciaran Murphy (Ireland)

Jockey: Simon Torrens

Owner: Mr JP McManus

Latest results: 9-0006

Form: Unseated at the first fence in last year’s race so will be hoping to get a bit further this time off a lower weight. Enjoy it while you can, he’ll spring a surprise if he triumphs this time around, but not a forlorn hope.

Odds: 66/1

Rating: **

28. MR INCREDIBLE (IRE) 7yo bay gelding by Westerner

Weight: 10st 4lb

Trainer: Willie Mullins (Ireland)

Jockey: Brian Hayes

Owner: Paul Byrne and J Carthy

Latest results: RP-B23

Form: Trained by one of the best in the business and the Irish handler won in 2005 with Hedgehunter. Mr Incredible has a lot to live up to with a name like that but comes to Aintree after a staying-on third-place finish in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival, making this longer trip look ideal and could be a leading contender. The lack of experience is the only slight doubt but the headlines will write themselves if Mr Incredible soars to victory.

Odds: 14/1

Rating: ****

29. MISTER COFFEY (FR) 8yo bay gelding by Authorized

Weight: 10st 4lb

Trainer: Nicky Henderson (GB)

Jockey: Nico De Boinville

Owner: Lady Bamford and Alice Bamford

Latest results: 20-223

Form: This is the only big race that former champion trainer Nicky Henderson has yet to win in an illustrious career. He’s sent out 42 Grand National runners, finishing second with his debut runner Zongalero in 1979 and again in 1987 and as the veteran trainer says, “time is running out” to lift the Aintree silverware. The jockey’s record in the race isn’t much better, he twice lost his chances at the first fence and has yet to complete, while Mister Coffey is yet to win a race, although he does boast several creditable placings, including to rival Gaillard Du Mesnil at Cheltenham.

Odds: 33/1

Rating: **

30. CLOUDY GLEN (IRE) 10yo bay gelding by Cloudings

Weight: 10st 4lb

Trainer: Venetia Williams (GB)

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Owner: Executors of the late Trevor Hemmings

Latest results: 1P9-3P

Form: The gelding represents trainer Venetia’s 26th runner in the race and she became the second female trainer to win when 100/1 outsider Mon Mome triumphed in 2009. The late Trevor Hemmings was one of the most successful owners in the Grand National, winning in 2005, 2011 and 2015, and while jockey Charlie has yet to win, he’s completed twice from three runs. All in all, Cloudy Glen looks a nice type for the race, having been placed in the Grand National trial at Haydock, and carries a low weight, although being pulled up at the Cheltenham Festival on his final appearance doesn’t fill us with confidence.

Odds: 80/1

Rating: ***

31. HILL SIXTEEN 10yo bay gelding by Court Cave

Weight: 10st 2lb

Trainer: Sandy Thomson (GB)

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Owner: J Fyffe and S Townshend

Latest results: 2U-370

Form: Another runner from north of the border, bidding to become the third Grand National winner to be trained in Scotland. Will be the trainer’s third runner in the race and he’s booked 2013 winning jockey Ryan Mania for the ride, another rider who has come out of retirement and now finds himself contesting the world’s greatest steeplechase. Hill Sixteen’s recent form figures don’t make for inspiring reading but he did seem to enjoy two spins over the Grand National fences in previous years, combined with a featherweight make him an intriguing prospect.

Odds: 50/1

Rating: ***

32. GABBYS CROSS (IRE) 8yo bay gelding by Frammassone

Weight: 10st 2lb

Trainer: Henry De Bromhead (Ireland)

Jockey: Peter Carberry

Owner: Mr RS Brookhouse

Latest results: 515683

Form: From a leading trainer, but has yet to prove his stamina over anything like this sort of trip.

Odds: 50/1

Rating: **

33. RECITE A PRAYER (IRE) 8yo bay gelding by Recital

Weight: 10st 2lb

Trainer: Willie Mullins (Ireland)

Jockey: Jack Foley

Owner: The Turner Family

Latest results: 102300

Form: Connections may need to recite a prayer for this eight-year-old to win. He comes into the race at huge odds, although rank outsiders have been known to triumph, including Foinavon in 1967 and Mon Mome most recently at 100/1 in 2009, and he couldn’t come from a better trainer. Glimmers of hope come from his completion over these fences in the Becher Chase and a staying-on third over three and a half miles in the Cork National. Maybe those prayers will be answered.

Odds: 100/1

Rating: ***

34. EVA’S OSKAR (IRE) 9yo grey gelding by Shirocco

Weight: 10st 2lb

Trainer: Tim Vaughan (GB)

Jockey: Alan Johns

Owner: Sally and Richard Prince

Latest results: -62164

Form: Has plenty in his favour and will catch the eye of anyone who loves a grey – or is called Eva or Oscar. Has some smart form, including being placed in the Eider Chase at Newcastle last time out and carries one of the lightest weights. The trainer hasn’t had a Grand National runner since 2014.

Odds: 50/1

Rating: ***

35. OUR POWER (IRE) 8yo bay gelding by Power

Weight: 10st 2lb

Trainer: Sam Thomas (GB)

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Owner: Walters Plant Hire and Potter Group

Latest results: 135-11

Form: A big winner who looks the type to take to the Aintree fences for a trainer who won the Gold Cup as a jockey and has sent out a Welsh Grand National victor. In the 12 years jockey Sam Twiston-Davies has ridden in the race, he’s had a couple of placings but has yet to win. The eight-year-old gelding is one of four runners trained in Wales and could post a powerful performance.

Odds: 20/1

Rating: ***

36. DUNBOYNE (IRE) 8yo bay gelding by Yeats

Weight: 10st 2lb

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (Ireland)

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Owner: SP O’Connor

Latest results: 6R1P24

Form: From a leading stable and will enjoy it more if the heavens have opened but hasn’t stood out as a potential Grand National winner. This is the jockey’s second ride in the race.

Odds: 40/1

Rating: **

37. FRANCKY DU BERLAIS (FR) 10yo bay gelding by Saint Des Saints

Weight: 10st 2lb

Trainer: Peter Bowen (GB)

Jockey: Ben Jones

Owner: Roddy Owen

Latest results: 20005R

Form: Has shown he loves the Aintree fences, finishing fourth in the Topham last year and got round again in the Becher Chase in December and will spring round with such a lowly weight in his first attempt at the feature race. The trainer sent out the runner-up in 2007 but this is the Welshman’s first runner since 2015.

Odds: 100/1

Rating: **

38. FORTESCUE 9yo bay gelding by Shirocco

Weight: 10st 2lb

Trainer: Henry Daly (GB)

Jockey: Hugh Nugent

Owner: Mrs L Nixon

Latest results: U-44P5

Form: Ran a good race last year, just unshipping his debutant jockey, who takes the reins again this year, at the 27th fence with the finish in sight, although he was nowhere near the winners. Went on to finish fourth in the Becher Chase here in December and fifth in the Grand National Trial at Haydock and returns to Aintree off a lower weight than last year.

Odds: 50/1

Rating: **

39. BACK ON THE LASH 9yo bay gelding by Malinas

Weight: 10st 2lb

Trainer: Martin Keighley

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Owner: Maughan, Redknapp, Ryan and Salters

Latest results: -9231P

Form: The brilliantly named gelding, part-owned by Harry Redknapp, will be popular among punters watching the race from the pub or with a drink in hand. Usually a game contender in cross-country races, which makes you think he’d be suitable for a crack at the Aintree fences, but was pulled up last time out at the Cheltenham Festival. This will be the trainer’s second runner in the race, his first in a decade, and the jockey’s best finishing position in the race is 8th in 2018.

Odds: 33/1

Rating: ***

40. BORN BY THE SEA (IRE) 9yo bay gelding by Born To Sea

Weight: 10st 2lb

Trainer: Paul John Gilligan (Ireland)

Jockey: Phillip Enright

Owner: Natalie Gilligan

Latest results: 353050

Form: Continuing the nautical theme, Born By The Sea, by the same sire as his rival A Wave To the Sea, is one of the rank outsiders for this year’s race. Started life on the Flat and hasn’t shown great potential for a long distance test.

Odds: 100/1

Rating: *

