Sad death of 11 polo ponies on motorway, young horse tethered to a bike, and more things the horse world is talking about





Eleven horses die on motorway

Eleven horses have died and others were injured in a motorway accident in France involving a horsebox. The lorry was taking polo ponies from the UK to Spain and was on the A16 motorway, south of Amiens, on 17 July. A spokesperson for the local government authority, the Préfet de la Somme, said five horses survived and were taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment. Pictures show the trailer of the articulated HGV tipped on to the central reservation. A spokesperson for the Hurlingham Polo Association told H&H: “The HPA is devastated to hear of the accident in France involving several polo ponies and we will be working to support the owners in any way we can.”

Transformation of filly found near death

A filly who was found in terrible condition and tied to an old bike wrapped in barbed wire is, five months on from her rescue, described as “almost unrecognisable”. Found in February on land in Hertfordshire, at about 18 months old and already shod, the filly was emaciated and covered in lice. World Horse Welfare field officer Becky Bedson described the filly, who has been renamed Pedals, as being in a “shockingly poor state”.

“Her hips and spine were protruding. She was actually tethered to an old bike that she was dragging around with her. The rest of the tether was attached to a fence, so she couldn’t drag it all over the field, but it was a significant hazard and potentially could have caused her some really bad injuries,” said Becky. “Tethering isn’t illegal, but it must be done safely. And to tether a horse to a bike that it was dragging around behind it… it’s just not acceptable.”

“A pretty bad situation”

An experienced ride judge who has said he was not supported by the show at which he sustained serious injuries has raised concerns about the implications for the future of showing. David Ingle, who is former Showing Council chair, is facing large medical bills as a result of fractures sustained. He fell from a heavyweight hunter at Balmoral Show, Northern Ireland, on 16 May.

“I’m in a pretty bad situation,” David said. “I’m arguably one of the most experienced ride judges around and I’ve been campaigning for 15 years for better insurance and support for judges.”

Theresa Morrissey, group executive director of Balmoral organiser the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society told H&H: “We cannot comment on individual cases however, any suggestion that the society does not have adequate insurance is factually incorrect. In line with other show societies, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society has adequate and substantial insurance coverage.”

