‘What showing should be like’: love for judge who demonstrates show on foot – and canters on the right leg





A judge gave young riders their perfect start in showing as he demonstrated how their ponies should go – including cantering on the correct leg on both reins.

A video of Robert Parker-Jones judging a first-ridden class at the National Shetland Performance Show on 13 July has been seen by more than 53,000 people across the world.

Karen Hodge filmed Mr Parker-Jones as he talked the riders through their show and went through it on his own two feet, “trotting”, then picking up canter, changing the rein through trot and cantering away on the other rein.

Mr Parker-Jones told H&H he had been invited to judge three “teaching classes”, a lead-rein and a new combination class, as well as this one.

“After I’d done the two classes, I thought the children weren’t really grasping what I wanted them to do,” he said. “Someone reminded me that I had also done it 40 years ago, but I thought it might be easier for them if they saw what I wanted them to do, and actually it worked really well; all of them came out and did exactly what I’d said.”

Mr Parker-Jones added that all the riders followed his example in cantering on the correct leg; the set-up of his own show and the positioning of the transitions may have helped.

“It was nice because it got them thinking about it and discussing it too,” he said.

“I’ve done it in the past; even with dressage tests, to get people to use their space or show where I want them to go. That visual prompt is better than words.”

Mr Parker-Jones said he knows and has judged Karen, who shows Shetlands and a Fell.

“I think she must have been sitting at the bottom of the ring and she saw the first bit, when I set off at walk and got into trot, and must have thought ‘This is worth recording’!” he said.

“I think what’s nice is that in the present climate, judges aren’t the most popular people and this has restored faith. A lot of people have messaged me saying it’s making yourself approachable and interacting, and that it’s so nice people are comfortable and happy.”

Mr Parker-Jones said this was reflected throughout the show, at which he had never judged before but has already agreed to go next year, which was “like going back 50 years; there was a real camaraderie between exhibitors”.

And he said he was amazed by the video’s reach; it has been shared in South Africa and Australia, and people have found pictures of him judging or presenting prizes in both countries.

“Whether it’s made anyone else feel good, it certainly did me,” he said. “It’s nice when social media highlights things that are good, and might promote this lovely show.”

Karen Hodge told H&H Mr Parker-Jones’s assessment of her thinking was spot-on.

“I thought ‘What’s he up to? Quick!’” she said, adding that the video has also been viewed more than 6,000 times on TikTok, and that it has had very positive feedback.

“‘This is what showing should be like’, is what’s coming across, and rightly so; inspiring the next generation,” she said. “I almost wish my grandson had been in that class as that would have been really helpful.”

Ms Hodges, who also judges, agreed with Mr Parker-Jones about the show.

“It was all very laid-back and good fun,” she said. “Absolutely brilliant.”

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now