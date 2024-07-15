‘Athletic horses without too much middle’: what the 2024 RIHS riding horse judge wants to see





With the 2024 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) just around the corner, H&H catches up with riding horse ride judge Melissa Richardson, who will officiate on Friday alongside conformation judge Greer Taverner.

Who is Melissa Richardson?

Melissa Richardson is a judge, showing competitor and dressage rider. She sits on British Show Horse Association and Arab Horse Society panels. She began her career on the British Show Pony Association panel 20 years ago.

She has judged at all major shows, including Royal Windsor, The Hickstead Derby, Royal Cornwall and at the RIHS in previous years. She has also judged at the Horse of the Year Show, officiating the hacks in 2017.

The prolific show hunter pony Chiddock Superman is the pony Melissa credits for putting her on the map, though she has also enjoyed success in the show ring on stars such as Alesi and Courtland Country Ways. The latter horse gave Melissa the leg up in dressage and she has since achieved a grand CV in the discipline.

Her current ride Gravgaards Sir Dundee was advanced medium and PSG champion at the summer regionals in 2023, and he was Hickstead masters champion as a young horse. He has also been placed in the top three at the national championships since he was at novice level.

What the judge will be looking for when horses enter the ring

“That first impression is so important in the show ring. Firstly, I’ll be looking for something with a good walk. I prefer a riding horse that is stronger in type, but that is still elegant and athletic, as I like to think horses could go on to have other careers and do other things. I don’t like horses that have too much body and middle; if a horse is too fat you’ve impacted that initial impression straight away.

“I will then be looking for horses that carry the quality of the walk through to the other paces. I love a horse to be sitting up and looking through its bridle, clearly enjoying its job.”

Things the judge will consider during the ride

“Again, I want a horse that is sitting up and looking through its bridle while in self-carriage. For me, everything has to connect. They have to be straight, with a connection between the hand and the leg. If the horse is too behind the bridle you lose the connection and straightness, and consequently the freedom of movement.

“I also like a fit horse that is going to carry me around; I don’t want to be persuading him to go for a jog!”

How will the judge look at the championship?

“A championship should be judged as a separate class, but in theory your two winners should be fighting it out with each other, as they should be good examples of the small and large types. Ideally, we’ll have a consistent pattern, but sometimes that doesn’t always follow through as horses can surprise you. Perhaps a horse has gone so beautifully that it should be rewarded. Ultimately, it will be the way of going and type that will win the show, but I do hope the riders will really showcase their horses; go bold or go home!”

Does Melissa have any show ring pet hates?

“Too much body and too much middle as the overall picture becomes unbalanced and the horses can shuffle, affecting the paces.

“I hope competitors are prepared and have done their homework, too. For example, by presenting with correctly fitted tack – you want to give your horse the best chance of giving the judge its best ride.

“Ride wise, my biggest pet hate is that lack of connection and horses not being fit. I don’t like horses that work on two tracks, which tends to happen when they get too much middle body and the engine isn’t working properly.”

Any sign-off advice for RIHS first-timers?

“Create yourself a timetable so you can allow yourself plenty of time to get organised. A checklist is also a good idea so you don’t forget anything. As judges, we want competitors to enjoy it. It’s a huge privilege that people trust me to ride their horses. Let’s hope for some sunshine so we see the horses bloom.”

