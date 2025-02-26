Spinal Research and Royal Windsor join forces, plus other partnership news





Royal Windsor Horse Show (15 to 18 May) has announced Spinal Research as its official charity for 2025.

The show will support the charity through donations, bucket collections and promotion.

Spinal Research chief executive Luisa McGinn said the partnership is a “tremendous opportunity” for the charity to share its “vision with a global audience”.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the show for providing a platform to raise awareness and funds, which will enable us to continue funding groundbreaking research and ultimately work towards a cure for paralysis,” she said.

The charity has many equestrian links. Spinal Research chairman Tara Stewart sustained a life-changing spinal cord injury in 2014, when she broke her neck in a fall from a horse (C6-7), leaving her paralysed from the chest down. She has since been a passionate advocate for the need for major funding for spinal cord injury research.

Ginny Elliott is a patron of the charity, and Nicola Wilson and Spencer Sturmey are both involved as equestrian ambassadors.

Royal Windsor Horse Show event director James Shaw added: “We are truly delighted to name Spinal Research as the official show charity for 2025.

“The charity’s work is extraordinary, and we are proud to support their mission to improve the lives of those affected by spinal cord injuries, not just in the UK, but worldwide. We hope this partnership will help raise significant awareness and contribute to the progress of life-changing research.”

New sponsor for Queen Elizabeth II Cup

JCL Insurance Brokers has signed a three-year deal as the new title sponsor of the Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Hickstead.

The prestigious class is open to the highest-ranked national riders in Britain and will be held on 26 July at the Agria Royal International Horse Show.

The class used to be open to lady riders only, but was changed in 2008 when men and women were allowed to compete in both the Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the King George V Gold Cup. Recent winners include Harriet Biddick, Shane Breen, David Simpson and Jessica Burke.

Jane Chewins, managing director of JCL Insurance Brokers, said: “I have watched the Royal International and the Derby meeting at Hickstead from a very early age. It features heavily in my calendar on an annual basis, so to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic venue and with such lovely people is such a wonderful achievement, and something I am very proud of!”

Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn added: “Thank you to JCL Insurance Brokers for joining our valued roster of sponsors for this season. The Queen Elizabeth II Cup is a class with a rich history, and an important target for many British-based riders every summer.”

Exciting deals for major show

Falsterbo Horse Show (5 to 13 July) revealed it has signed deals with Al Shira’aa and Rolex, in two major new partnerships.

The Swedish show welcomes Al Shira’aa as its new title sponsor in a six-year deal – and has also entered a long-term partnership with Rolex. The watch brand takes title sponsorship of the €500,000 (£414,308) Rolex grand prix (13 July) and is also the show’s official timepiece.

“I am of course very happy with the new long-term partnership with Al Shira’aa and also honored that [founder and owner of Al Shira’aa Stables] HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has accepted the role of honorary president of the organising committee,” said show president Jana Wannius.

“This collaboration strengthens the continued development of Falsterbo Horse Show, with the horses, the sport, the riders, and our fantastic Falsterbo audience as our top priority. The future of Falsterbo Horse Show – and Swedish equestrian sport – looks bright!”

He added: “We work hard to develop both the event and the sport to attract the world’s best riders to Falsterbo. Collaborating with committed and like-minded sponsors such as Rolex is crucial to achieving this. We are delighted to work with Rolex to continue developing the sport into the future.”

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Horses have been an integral part of my family’s and my nation’s heritage for centuries. They symbolise strength, grace and an extraordinary partnership. Their significance extends beyond sport – they are central to our culture, embodying the deep-rooted traditions of the United Arab Emirates.

“This tournament honours and celebrates the riders who inspire us with their talent and dedication, the breeders and farmers who devote their lives to raising extraordinary horses, and the countless individuals who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to sustain the Falsterbo Horse Show over the years.

“Together, they create an environment where equestrian heritage thrives, bringing people together from around the world to admire and appreciate the noble animal that unites us all. This event is about more than sport; it is about preserving culture, tradition and the incredible efforts of a community driven by their love for horses.”

Her Highness has also been appointed honorary president of Bolesworth International (26 June to 6 July), which is presented by Al Shira’aa. Bolesworth steps back up to CSI4* status in 2025 and the feature Al Shira’aa CSI4* grand prix (5 July) boasts a £100,000 prize pot.

HOYS reveals more sponsors for 2025

Shine Source Footwear UK LTD and Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd are among the sponsors being welcomed to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in 2025.

Shine Source Footwear will take on sponsorship of the show hunter pony classes. Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications will sponsor the junior mountain and moorland ridden small breeds and ridden large breeds classes, and the junior mountain and moorland ridden pony of the year championship.

A representative of Shine Source Footwear UK LTD said the firm is “delighted” to be supporting HOYS and wishes “the best of luck to everyone competing in the qualifiers”.

Jemma Atkinson of Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd said: “HOYS is one of the biggest equestrian events of the year, which as a family, we look forward to attending. It will be very special for us to be part of the HOYS magic and wish all competitors the best of luck in trying to qualify this year.”

Charles Owen extends partnership with British Eventing

Hat and body protector manufacturer Charles Owen is extending its role as British Eventing’s official safety partner for a further two years.

“At Charles Owen, safety is not just a commitment, it’s a legacy,” said Jade Faulkner, head of product and brand development at Charles Owen.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with British Eventing, reinforcing our shared dedication to the protection and performance of riders at all levels.

“As we move forward, we remain steadfast in blending cutting-edge safety with timeless craftsmanship, ensuring riders can compete with confidence and style. Honouring the past, inspiring the future, we are committed to evolving equestrian safety and empowering athletes to reach new heights.”

British Eventing chief executive Rosie Williams added: “We’re delighted to be aligned with such a long-standing and highly respected brand whose commitment to safety, with their ongoing research and development strategy, matches our own.

“Charles Owen has been keeping our riders safe for decades and we look forward to continuing our relationship for the benefit of our members and riders who compete in our sport.”

Boost for British Champions Day – and end of the road for series

QIPCO British Champions Day 2025 (18 October) will be the first British raceday to hold five Group One races, following the upgrade of the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup.

Prize money for the Long Distance Cup will be increased to £500,000. The meeting will also feature a new £250,000 race for two-year-olds, taking the total value of the day to £4.35m.

The announcement comes alongside the news that the British Champions Series will cease from this year, as the business prioritises delivering British Champions Day, progressing its youth racing club “Club 26”, and expanding its hall of fame.

The 35 Group One and Group Two races that made up the series will still continue to be promoted through the company’s social media platforms.

Rod Street, chief executive of British Champions Series Limited, the company responsible for QIPCO British Champions Day, said: “The series was helpful in creating focus on the road that led to QIPCO British Champions Day, especially in the early years, but its profile and purpose have been superseded by two newer assets: Club 26 and the hall of fame.

“We are grateful to our sponsor, QIPCO, which has sponsored the series and day since inception in 2011 and, earlier this year, extended its sponsorship of the day to 2026. Without its multi-million-pound investment, British racing would not have been able to deliver the innovation of British Champions Day, record prize money, nor the significant promotional assets we now possess.”

David Redvers, Qatar Racing’s manager and spokesperson for the sponsor, said: “After 15 years of QIPCO’s ground-breaking sponsorship of British Champions Series, it is very gratifying to see that QIPCO British Champions Day continues to evolve and thrive.

“We are proud to see that the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup has been upgraded to Group One status, and the introduction of a new £250k British Champions Day juvenile race is a welcome addition and goes further towards making this one of the greatest championship days in horseracing worldwide.

“Sheikh Fahad and his brothers are also delighted to see the evolution of the hall of fame and that Club 26 has rapidly become one of the largest and most successful clubs of its type in horseracing.”

