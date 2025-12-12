The box office for Hickstead Derby tickets is now open, so if you’re keen to visit the West Sussex showground, here’s everything you need to know before you book. The 2026 Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby meeting will take place 18–21 June, and I’ve broken down all your ticket options below.
There’s currently an advance booking discount available, but there are also free days to take advantage of. Hickstead is also home to the Royal International Horse Show but these tickets will give you a view of the famous Derby course, which includes the 10ft 6in Derby Bank, the notoriously difficult Devil’s Dyke combination, and one of the widest water jumps in the world. This show also features national showing and driving classes, plus a large shopping village, family entertainment, bars and eateries.
Hickstead Derby tickets: General admission
A general admission ticket grants you access to the showground and all of its facilities, as well as both public grandstands.
We’re currently in the window for advance tickets, which means booking now guarantees you the best possible price. I’ve included the standard prices in brackets for comparison. All advance ticket orders are subject to a £3.50 booking fee per order (not per ticket).
Some days offer free tickets, but you should still add these tickets to your basket and book parking in advance. Children under five go free and do not need a ticket.
Thursday 18 June
All ages: Free
Parking: £11.50 (£15)
Friday 19 June
Adult (15+): Free
Senior citizen (65+): Free
Child (age 5–14): Free
Parking: £11.50 (£15)
Saturday 20 June
Adult (15+): £27 (£30)
Senior citizen (65+): £22.50 (£25)
Child (age 5–14): Free
Parking: £15
Sunday 21 June
Adult (15+): £36 (£40)
Senior citizen (65+): £27 (£30)
Child (age 5–14): £18 (£20)
Family (2 adults + 2 children): £99 (£110)
Parking: £15
Full week
Adult (15+): £63 (£70)
Senior citizen (65+): £49.50 (£55)
Child (age 5–14): £18 (£20)
Family (2 adults + 2 children): £162 (£180)
Parking: £42
Caravan pass: £120
Electric hookup: £100
Hickstead Derby ticket upgrades
You need to buy general admission tickets in addition to these upgrades.
Highweald Ringside Terrace
These tickets give you access to a raised platform with one of the best views of the Longines International Arena. It offers a more relaxing space to spend the day and has a private deli/café. You do not need this upgrade if you’re buying members’ tickets.
Friday 19 June: £10
Saturday 20 June: £15
Sunday 21 June: £20
Riverside picnic parking
This gives you parking access to exclusive areas that overlook the International Arena. You can pack a picnic (and a bottle of champagne or two) and enjoy the brilliant view over the arena for the entire day. These tickets are limited.
Friday 19 June: £100
Saturday 20 June: £140
Sunday 21 June: £175
Hickstead Derby members’ tickets
A members’ enclosure ticket includes general admission, but also grants you access to the members’ enclosure, which has a grandstand with the best views on the showground, as well as the members’ restaurant, members’ lawn, champagne bar and viewing deck. Daily members’ enclosure tickets are available, and upgrades can be purchased on the showground on the day of your visit.
Thursday 18 June
Adult (15+): £28.80 (£32)
Senior citizen (65+): £23.40 (£26)
Child (age 5–14): £23.40 (£26)
Family: £104.40 (£116)
Friday 19 June
Adult (15+): £28.80 (£32)
Senior citizen (65+): £23.40 (£26)
Child (age 5–14): £23.40 (£26)
Parking: £104.40 (£116)
Saturday 20 June
Adult (15+): £41.40 (£46)
Senior citizen (65+): £36 (£40)
Child (age 5–14): £36 (£40)
Family (2 adults + 2 children + parking): £156 (£170)
Sunday 21 June
Adult (15+): £54 (£60)
Senior citizen (65+): £45 (£50)
Child (age 5–14): £45 (£50)
Family (2 adults + 2 children + parking): £198 (£220)
Full week
Adult (15+): £153 (£170)
Senior citizen (65+): £127.80 (£142)
Child (age 5–14): £127.80 (£142)
Family (2 adults + 2 children + parking): £457.20 (£508)
Parking: £42
