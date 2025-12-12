{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Advance tickets for the Hickstead Derby meeting are now on sale

It’s a great mid-summer event and the Derby is one of the most historic and popular classes in showjumping
    • The box office for Hickstead Derby tickets is now open, so if you’re keen to visit the West Sussex showground, here’s everything you need to know before you book. The 2026 Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby meeting will take place 18–21 June, and I’ve broken down all your ticket options below.

    There’s currently an advance booking discount available, but there are also free days to take advantage of. Hickstead is also home to the Royal International Horse Show but these tickets will give you a view of the famous Derby course, which includes the 10ft 6in Derby Bank, the notoriously difficult Devil’s Dyke combination, and one of the widest water jumps in the world. This show also features national showing and driving classes, plus a large shopping village, family entertainment, bars and eateries.

    Hickstead Derby tickets: General admission

    A general admission ticket grants you access to the showground and all of its facilities, as well as both public grandstands.

    We’re currently in the window for advance tickets, which means booking now guarantees you the best possible price. I’ve included the standard prices in brackets for comparison. All advance ticket orders are subject to a £3.50 booking fee per order (not per ticket).

    Some days offer free tickets, but you should still add these tickets to your basket and book parking in advance. Children under five go free and do not need a ticket.

    Thursday 18 June

    All ages: Free
    Parking: £11.50 (£15)

    Friday 19 June

    Adult (15+): Free
    Senior citizen (65+): Free
    Child (age 5–14): Free
    Parking: £11.50 (£15)

    Saturday 20 June

    Adult (15+): £27 (£30)
    Senior citizen (65+): £22.50 (£25)
    Child (age 5–14): Free
    Parking: £15

    Sunday 21 June

    Adult (15+): £36 (£40)
    Senior citizen (65+): £27 (£30)
    Child (age 5–14): £18 (£20)
    Family (2 adults + 2 children): £99 (£110)
    Parking: £15

    Full week

    Adult (15+): £63 (£70)
    Senior citizen (65+): £49.50 (£55)
    Child (age 5–14): £18 (£20)
    Family (2 adults + 2 children): £162 (£180)
    Parking: £42
    Caravan pass: £120
    Electric hookup: £100

    Shane Breen rides Fanfan de Beaufour down the Hickstead Derby Bank

    The Hickstead Derby Bank is one of the most recognisable features of the course. Credit: Boots and Hooves

    Hickstead Derby ticket upgrades

    You need to buy general admission tickets in addition to these upgrades.

    Highweald Ringside Terrace

    These tickets give you access to a raised platform with one of the best views of the Longines International Arena. It offers a more relaxing space to spend the day and has a private deli/café. You do not need this upgrade if you’re buying members’ tickets.

    Friday 19 June: £10
    Saturday 20 June: £15
    Sunday 21 June: £20

    Riverside picnic parking

    This gives you parking access to exclusive areas that overlook the International Arena. You can pack a picnic (and a bottle of champagne or two) and enjoy the brilliant view over the arena for the entire day. These tickets are limited.

    Friday 19 June: £100
    Saturday 20 June: £140
    Sunday 21 June: £175

    Hickstead Derby members’ tickets

    A members’ enclosure ticket includes general admission, but also grants you access to the members’ enclosure, which has a grandstand with the best views on the showground, as well as the members’ restaurant, members’ lawn, champagne bar and viewing deck. Daily members’ enclosure tickets are available, and upgrades can be purchased on the showground on the day of your visit.

    Thursday 18 June

    Adult (15+): £28.80 (£32)
    Senior citizen (65+): £23.40 (£26)
    Child (age 5–14): £23.40 (£26)
    Family: £104.40 (£116)

    Friday 19 June

    Adult (15+): £28.80 (£32)
    Senior citizen (65+): £23.40 (£26)
    Child (age 5–14): £23.40 (£26)
    Parking: £104.40 (£116)

    Saturday 20 June

    Adult (15+): £41.40 (£46)
    Senior citizen (65+): £36 (£40)
    Child (age 5–14): £36 (£40)
    Family (2 adults + 2 children + parking): £156 (£170)

    Sunday 21 June

    Adult (15+): £54 (£60)
    Senior citizen (65+): £45 (£50)
    Child (age 5–14): £45 (£50)
    Family (2 adults + 2 children + parking): £198 (£220)

    Full week

    Adult (15+): £153 (£170)
    Senior citizen (65+): £127.80 (£142)
    Child (age 5–14): £127.80 (£142)
    Family (2 adults + 2 children + parking): £457.20 (£508)
    Parking: £42

