A teenage rider made his first trip to Hickstead – and Britain – a memorable one, winning all four of the classes he contested – having started his riding on racing camels.
The Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby meeting was also a first time jumping on grass for 16-year-old Mabkhout Alkarbi, who landed the qualifier for, and final of, the Fly Free 1.25m open with Casscalina Z, and the Doney Championship with Harry 233, both owned by Al Shira’aa Farms.
The UAE rider had an unusual start to his riding career, racing camels, with huge success.
“I won three or four races, and won cars, but my brother got them as I’m not old enough to drive,” he said, adding that the racing camels can reach 40mph, in a sprint, and that his most successful cameline partner was called Hatash.
“Then I started riding horses, jumping about 1.10m/1.20m, and now I’m with them every day,” he said. “My brother likes the camels, but I prefer the horses, and camels don’t jump!”
Mabkhout, whose nickname is Lucky as his name is translated as “fortunate” or “blessed” in English, said his father built a successful camel breeding stud.
A friend of the family told H&H he lives for the horses and is highly dedicated; having spent years shadowing other family members and learning the trade, he is now enjoying the fruits of his long labour.
After his fourth win of the meeting yesterday (22 June), Mabkhout thanked Al Shira’aa Farms for the opportunity to ride “the best horses in the world”.
“It feels very good,” he said. “I’m very happy.”
