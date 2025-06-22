‘I’ve been watching this since I was a kid’: Whitaker thrilled to win first Hickstead Derby, with 19-year-old superstar





There is a new name – at least a new first name – on the Boomerang Trophy, as Robert Whitaker triumphed in the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby for the first time, after a three-strong jump-off.

Robert and 19-year-old Gentlemen VH Veldhof jumped the fastest of three four-fault second rounds to finish just ahead of William Whitaker and Flamboyant III, and Sammie Jo Coffin on Chaccomo Blue in third.

Robert’s father John and uncle Michael have each won the Derby four times, and his cousin William once, but Robert had been unlucky – until now.

“I’ve tried to win a few times, but never really had the right horse,” he said. “I’ve gone round for four faults before, but years ago. Gentlemen has done it a few times; he was unlucky last year, and has been on great form, so I really knew he had a good chance. And he pulled it off.”

The Derby is a class often won in the first round and clears are hard to come by so some of the crowd may have been taken by surprise by Sammie Jo and the 15-year-old she owns with Brian O’Malley, who were first into the ring and flew round without a fault. This must be easy, any newcomers to the class may have thought, as the pair’s polished professional performance looked effortless.

But Sammie Jo then had no doubt a nail-biting wait as the next 18 combinations could not match her; her nearest contenders were on eight faults and seven had been eliminated or retired before Robert came in. Those who did not complete included Michael Whitaker, who had been eyeing a fifth Derby title with D&H Q Paravatti N, and was making it look easy, but then was unseated when the 13-year-old mare couldn’t quite get to the fence at the foot of the bank and stopped.

Robert and Caroline Blatchford’s stallion had confirmed a jump-off; there was some whistling heard from the sidelines as they approached the last fairly close to the 180secs allowed but they finished well within, on 176.93.

But those hoping last year’s winners William Funnell and Dublon would feature in the jump-off, and be in contention for a sixth title, were disappointed when the course specialists fell foul of the Devil’s Dyke and the Derby rails, and tipped the last oxer to finish on 12 faults. But William and Victoria Smith’s 15-year-old, who finished second in the 2024 Derby, went round like the pros they are to complete the second-round line-up.

There was heartbreak for last year’s third-placed combination, Carlos Mota Ribas and Juan Van’T Arkelhof; the Brazilian rider lost a stirrup before the cream oxer at 14 and had it down, finishing on eight faults, and for 2022 winner Shane Breen. Shane and Fanfan De Beaufour had jumped a copybook clear – but as they approached the final fence, there were shouts rather than whistles – to no avail as they finished two seconds over the time allowed.

So a jump-off it was, and Sammie Jo was in first. The huge-jumping Irish-bred grey was showing all his power and scope but drifted slightly to the right, and went slightly too high, over the white rails at fence two, bringing one down with him. They held on after that to finish in fine style – Sammie managing to survive a lost stirrup over the Derby rails to finish on just the four, in 96.07sec.

Meaning business

Next in was Robert and Gentlemen, who meant business from the start; no whistles were going to be needed from the crowd this time. They cleared the white rails and the black gate almost on one long smooth turn, and got a great shot to the privet hedge and Devil’s Dyke.

It was the Derby rails that caught them out but they flew home from there, finishing nearly eight seconds ahead on 88.33sec.

So as far as can be said of such a difficult class, the title was there to be won. William and Flamboyant were also not there to hang around, their turn from the white rails to the gate as good as Robert’s. They flew the wall, conquered the dyke and accelerated, coming to the last line with the trophy in their sights.

But again, as happened for them last year, the top rail of the second part of the double of gates swung, and hit the famous turf, and it was all over. They finished just behind Robert and Gentlemen, on 89.75sec, for a second second in a row.

“It was fed back to me that Robert had done a really good round, and I knew it was going to be a bit risky for me to go slow and try to just jump clear,” William said. “I thought I had to come with a bit of pace to try to keep near Rob’s time so if I did have a fence early, I could give myself another chance. But I wasn’t too far away in the end.

“He jumped the water great and kept going to the rails; he’s quite a blood horse, for a big horse, and I struggled to slow him down. He jumped so big into the double, he got under it, and tried his best but just chipped the back bar. Then I just went on the first one I saw for the last and unfortunately for me, was just a bit slow. But I was delighted with the way he jumped.”

Delighted for Robert

William added that huge credit goes to the Smiths, who keep Flamboyant going; he had not ridden him between last year’s class and Wednesday (18 June).

“I’m delighted with the way he jumped in the first round; he gave me an amazing feeling,” he said. “It’s a pity but I’m absolutely delighted for Rob.”

Sammie Jo, who has now been the leading lady in the class three years running, finishing seventh twice and now third, was delighted with Chaccomo Blue.

“He gave me everything,” she said. “He was a bit more rideable; I’m usually out of control! But he was great. We normally struggle with the dyke, but this year, he was really good.”

Asked if she would be back for another try, she said: “I hope so! He does seem to love the class, and he’s a big old scopey chap; hopefully we’ll give it a go.”

Robert said he took Gentlemen on from Tim Gredley at the back end of last year, as he was short of top horses – and that the Derby was always in his mind.

History – not rivalry

“I always thought he could win this class,” he said. “I had a good feeling about him. He’s been round it a few times so I just had to get on and he did his job, I’m thrilled with him.

“I think there’s a bit of history now; my dad and Michael have won it, and William and now I have – it’s history, not rivalry.

“To win this – I’ve been watching it for years, ever since I was a kid. You just need the right horse, and Gentlemen was the right one.”

Hickstead director Edward Bunn paid tribute to all involved.

“What a fantastic class,” he said. “Sammy was brilliant from the front, Rob put his marker down, and Will was a very close second. It’s what showjumping needs; thrilling competition.

“The crowd enjoyed it, hopefully, the audience on television or the live stream enjoyed it. From the Bunn family, again thank you to Al Shira’aa – and thank you to these guys for putting on such a wonderful spectacle.”

