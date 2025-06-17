Hickstead Derby legend bids for historic comeback: ‘A fifth one would be nice!’





Eight years after Hickstead Derby legend Michael Whitaker last jumped in the iconic class, the 65-year-old showjumper is bidding to make a historic comeback.

The four-time Hickstead Derby winner will team up with 13-year-old mare D&H Q Paravatti N, who he shares with his 23-year-old son Jack Whitaker, for Friday’s Derby trial, bidding to qualify for the Al Shira’aa Derby itself on Sunday (22 June).

Michael told H&H he only decided to make his welcome return to Hickstead’s International Arena after Jack received the call-up for GCL team duties at the Longines Global Champions Tour in Paris this weekend.

“Jack was originally planning to ride Paravatti in the Hickstead Derby so he’s done quite a bit of work with her in preparation – practising over banks, devil’s dykes and so on – and he said she was pretty good,” said Michael, of the mare who has competed in Hickstead’s CSI5* King George V Gold Cup but never over its unique Derby fences. “So when Jack got the call-up to compete in Paris, I thought I might as well give it a go on Paravatti instead.”

A Hickstead Derby five-timer?

For many years, Michael Whitaker reigned alongside his brother John Whitaker, William Funnell, Eddie Macken and Harvey Smith as the only riders to have won the Hickstead Derby four times. But in 2024, William teamed up with Dublon to land the class for a record fifth time. So is Michael bidding to join his former team-mate in the Hickstead record books?

“We’ll see – a fifth one would be nice!” said Michael. “We’ll do the Derby trial and see how that goes first. If everything goes OK, we’ll give it our best shot, that’s the plan anyway.”

Michael last jumped in the Hickstead Derby in 2017 riding Gentlemen VH Veldhof, who is now ridden by his nephew Robert Whitaker and could be one of his chief rivals in this week’s CSI4* classes.

Michael’s previous Derby victories came with Owen Gregory in 1980, followed by a hat-trick on the great Monsanta in 1991-1993. As well as D&H Q Paravatti N, the Olympic, world and European medallist brings Oscar Kan Duresses and new ride Nice Van Baublo, previously ridden by Brazil’s Pedro Veniss, for Hickstead’s CSI4* classes this year.

