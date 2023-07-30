



What a week it’s been for the Whitaker family at this year’s Longines Royal International Horse Show. The party had barely died down after Friday’s jubilant British Nations Cup celebrations before Hickstead erupted with delight once again on Sunday afternoon (30 July). This time the object of their appreciation was Robert Whitaker, a very worthy winner of an attritional Longines King George V Gold Cup showjumping competition with the only double clear on a horse who was bred by his father John Whitaker.

It doesn’t get much better than that in this sport, and the tears that flowed in the aftermath revealed just what it meant for both father and son, and everyone at Hickstead.

“This is just amazing,” said an emotional Robert after lifting the solid gold trophy, which has his father John’s name etched on it three times and uncle Michael Whitaker four times, but Robert is the first Whitaker for more than a quarter of a century to add his name to the silverware.

Robert, who first jumped at Hickstead as a toddler in the under-10s, revealed just why it was such an emotional day for the family.

“My dad loves the sport so much – and everybody loves him,” he said, wiping away a tear.

King George V Gold Cup showjumping: ‘Unbelievable’

A field of nine came forward for the jump-off for Sunday’s King George V Gold Cup, with a top prize of over 50,000 euro, but faults flowed thick and fast in the rainy conditions until it became obvious that anyone who could jump a second clear would be in with the chance of some serious prize money.

Robert and Vermento, a 10-year-old son of Argento – John Whitaker’s top ride for many years – were quick out of the starting blocks and you could tell this was a man on a mission. Had his father John offered any good advice before he went in?

“When he’s in the jump-off with me he doesn’t speak to me at all!” said Robert. “But he told me the course was jumping tough today.

“Vermento is 10, so we’ve put a lot of work into him. But that was his first five-star grand prix. He was amazing. Before the first round I was actually really nervous because you never know what’s going to happen in that ring. But he’s jumped smaller classes in this ring so he’s well used to it.

“In the jump-off, I just wanted to get in a good rhythm and not go too slow but not overcook it either,” added Robert. “He felt really well today.”

An anxious wait for King George winner Robert Whitaker

Robert endured an anxious wait after crossing the line clear in 56.70sec as there were still three of the world’s fastest riders behind him and he and his father took refuge in the commentary box. But as soon as the planks fell for final rider Daniel Coyle and Gisbourne VDL, the celebrations erupted once again.

An emotional John Whitaker said: “I’m the breeder of the horse and the breeder of the rider! But this is just unbelievable. That was special, just amazing.”

Vermento has long been an exciting prospect and today he really came of age. This is a very special partnership.

Finishing second as the fastest four-faulter was Pedro Veniss of Brazil riding Nimrod De Muze Z, while Sweden’s Amanda Landeblad took third on the British-produced For Killy.

