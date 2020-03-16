H&H interview: showjumper Robert Whitaker *H&H Plus*

The leading showjumper talks to Jennifer Donald about Catwalk IV, the tough quest for future stars and hoping to represent his family at the World Cup Final

It’s been 29 years since the Whitaker name was last etched on the World Cup trophy. But next month, Robert is hoping to join the elopers, gamblers and thrill-seekers boarding a Las Vegas-bound flight for the prestigious final.

It was Robert’s father John who rode Milton to the first of their back-to-back World Cup victories back in 1990, but memories of his uncle Michael’s runner-up finish at the world-famous Thomas and Mack Center in 2005 have really inspired Robert this season.