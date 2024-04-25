Kentucky five-star, a blue-blooded foal, and more things the horse world is talking about





Kentucky is go!

Competition starts today at the first northern hemisphere five-star of 2024, with top Brits and British-based competitors featuring on the start list for the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, presented by Mars Equestrian. World champions Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir, runners-up here two years ago, are among those to have crossed the Atlantic. The pair were held at the first horse inspection yesterday, but accepted on re-presentation, and are among the competitors to canter down the centre line on the first day of dressage today (Thursday, 25 April). H&H is on site in Kentucky to bring you all the news as it happens.

A foal born to regal parents

Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Put The Kettle On, now owned by DahlBury, delivered a filly by Derby winner Golden Horn on 22 April. Trainer Tom Symonds, who is part of the DahlBury team, told H&H everything went smoothly. “It hasn’t been the greatest winter but she looks fabulous, and has produced what looks to be a long-legged, big-eared foal, which is what you want,” he said. “It’s two champions collaborating; she’s a champion and Golden Horn is no different, and a beautiful horse, so it’s lovely they could get together.”

Future of dressage

H&H columnist Anna Ross reflects on the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships and shares thoughts about changes to the sport in her exclusive column this week. Anna says that Addington, the new home of these championships, was a “roaring success”. “There has been some negative press about dressage recently. However there was a lot to be positive about at these championships: the beautiful riding, and seeing riders supporting one another in person and online, for example,” says Anna. “To criticise is the easiest job in the world, so it’s good to see solutions coming forward, however controversial they may be – it gets the conversation going past the naysayers.”

