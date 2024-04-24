Kentucky five-star dressage times: find out when your favourite starts





The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times have been released for the next two days of action.

Sara Kozumplik will get the five-star started tomorrow afternoon at 1.30pm (6.30pm British time) on Rock Phantom. Fellow home side rider Phillip Dutton is the last to go on his second ride, Azure, at 3.55pm (8.55pm) on Friday.

Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times: British and Irish riders

Other key contenders

Ariel Grald and Leamore Master Plan (USA): 2.18pm (7.18pm British time) on Thursday

Doug Payne and Quantum Leap (USA): 2.48pm (7.48pm British time) on Thursday

Monica Spencer and Artist (NZL): 3.12pm (8.12pm British time) on Thursday

Phillip Dutton and Quasi Cool (USA): 3.50pm (8.50pm British time) on Thursday

Mia Farley and Phelps (USA): 1.24pm (6.24pm British time) on Friday

Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle (USA): 2.10pm (7.10pm British time) on Friday

Lauren Nicholson and Vermiculus (USA): 2.50pm (7.50pm British time) on Friday

Liz Halliday and Cooley Nutcracker (USA): 3.15pm (8.15pm British time) on Friday

Phillip Dutton and Azure (USA): 3.47pm (8.47pm British time) on Friday

Boyd Martin and On Cue (USA): 3.55pm (8.55pm British time) on Friday

Full list of times

