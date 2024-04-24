See the fences Yasmin Ingham and Tom McEwen will jump at Kentucky five-star this week

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course for 2024 features 27 numbered fences on the five-star track, with an optimum time of 11 minutes 15 seconds.

    The start and finish are in the same area as previously, but the route has been rearranged slightly, creating a different feel, particularly in the early and late parts of Derek di Grazia’s track.

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course

    Fence 1: Woerthy Tribute

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 1

    Fence 2: Trakehner

    Fence 3: Stairway Table

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 3

    Fence 4: Hillside Oxer

    Fence 5abc: Mars Sustainabililty Bay

    Fence 5a

    Back of fence 5a

    Fence 5b

    Fence 5c direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 5c

    Fence 5c alternative

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 5c alternative

    Fence 6: Market Table

    Fence 7: Cosequin Cove

    Fence 8ab: Cosequin Cove

    Fence 8a

    Looking over fence 8a to fence 8b

    Fence 8b direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 8b

    Alternative fence 8b

    Fence 9: Le Chameau

    Fence 10ab: Walnut Bank

    Fence 10a

    Fence 10b

    Fence 11: Ditch Brush

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 11

    Fence 12: Wofford Rails

    Fence 13abcd: Defender Head of the Lake

    Fence 13a direct route

    View over direct route fence 13a to the other elements of the complex

    Fence 13b direct route

    Fence 13cd direct route

    Fence 13a long route

    Fence 13b long route

    Fence 13c long route

    Fence 13d long route

    Fence 14: Blade and Bow Bourbon Table

    Fence 15abc: EEI Root Cellar

    Fence 15a

    Fence 15b

    Fence 15c direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 15c

    Fence 15c alternative route

    Fence 16abc: Pete’s Hollow

    Fence 16a

    View over fence 16a

    Fence 16b

    View of the way to fence 16c on the direct route

    Fence 16c direct route

    Fence 16c long route

    Fence 17: Mick’s Picnic Table

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 17

    Fence 18abc: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge

    Fence 18a

    View over fence 18a

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 view over fence 18a

    Fence 18b

    Fence 18c

    Fence 19: Squirrel Tables

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 19

    Fence 20abc: Normany Bank

    Fence 20a

    Looking at the route from the bank down through the b and c elements

    Fence 20b

    Fence 20c direct route

    Fence 20c alternative route

    Fence 21: Cedar Lodge

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 21

    Fence 22: Fox’s Den

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 22

    Fence 23abcde: Park Question

    Fence 23a straight route, with the ditch behind which forms element b on all routes

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 23a

    Fence 23a alternative

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 23a alternative

    Fence 23cd direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 23cd

    View over fence 23cd on the direct route

    Fence 23e direct route

    Fence 23c alternative route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 23c alternative

    Fence 23de alternative route

    Fence 24: Lincoln Lodge

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 24

    Fence 25abc: Mighty Moguls

    Fence 25a

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 25a

    Fence 25b

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 25b

    Fence 25c

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 25c

    Fence 26: Red Top Cabins

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 26

    Fence 27: Lucky Horseshoe

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2024 fence 27

