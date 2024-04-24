See the fences Yasmin Ingham and Tom McEwen will jump at Kentucky five-star this week





The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course for 2024 features 27 numbered fences on the five-star track, with an optimum time of 11 minutes 15 seconds.

The start and finish are in the same area as previously, but the route has been rearranged slightly, creating a different feel, particularly in the early and late parts of Derek di Grazia’s track.

Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course

Fence 1: Woerthy Tribute

Fence 2: Trakehner

Fence 3: Stairway Table

Fence 4: Hillside Oxer

Fence 5abc: Mars Sustainabililty Bay

Fence 5a

Back of fence 5a

Fence 5b

Fence 5c direct route

Fence 5c alternative

Fence 6: Market Table

Fence 7: Cosequin Cove

Fence 8ab: Cosequin Cove

Fence 8a

Looking over fence 8a to fence 8b

Fence 8b direct route

Alternative fence 8b

Fence 9: Le Chameau

Fence 10ab: Walnut Bank

Fence 10a

Fence 10b

Fence 11: Ditch Brush

Fence 12: Wofford Rails

Fence 13abcd: Defender Head of the Lake

Fence 13a direct route

View over direct route fence 13a to the other elements of the complex

Fence 13b direct route

Fence 13cd direct route

Fence 13a long route

Fence 13b long route

Fence 13c long route

Fence 13d long route

Fence 14: Blade and Bow Bourbon Table

Fence 15abc: EEI Root Cellar

Fence 15a

Fence 15b

Fence 15c direct route

Fence 15c alternative route

Fence 16abc: Pete’s Hollow

Fence 16a

View over fence 16a

Fence 16b

View of the way to fence 16c on the direct route

Fence 16c direct route

Fence 16c long route

Fence 17: Mick’s Picnic Table

Fence 18abc: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge

Fence 18a

View over fence 18a

Fence 18b

Fence 18c

Fence 19: Squirrel Tables

Fence 20abc: Normany Bank

Fence 20a

Looking at the route from the bank down through the b and c elements

Fence 20b

Fence 20c direct route

Fence 20c alternative route

Fence 21: Cedar Lodge

Fence 22: Fox’s Den

Fence 23abcde: Park Question

Fence 23a straight route, with the ditch behind which forms element b on all routes

Fence 23a alternative

Fence 23cd direct route

View over fence 23cd on the direct route

Fence 23e direct route

Fence 23c alternative route

Fence 23de alternative route

Fence 24: Lincoln Lodge

Fence 25abc: Mighty Moguls

Fence 25a

Fence 25b

Fence 25c

Fence 26: Red Top Cabins

Fence 27: Lucky Horseshoe

