See the fences Yasmin Ingham and Tom McEwen will jump at Kentucky five-star this week

The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course for 2024 features 27 numbered fences on the five-star track, with an optimum time of 11 minutes 15 seconds.
The start and finish are in the same area as previously, but the route has been rearranged slightly, creating a different feel, particularly in the early and late parts of Derek di Grazia’s track.
Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course
Fence 1: Woerthy Tribute
Fence 2: Trakehner
Fence 3: Stairway Table
Fence 4: Hillside Oxer
Fence 5abc: Mars Sustainabililty Bay
Fence 5a
Back of fence 5a
Fence 5b
Fence 5c direct route
Fence 5c alternative
Fence 6: Market Table
Fence 7: Cosequin Cove
Fence 8ab: Cosequin Cove
Fence 8a
Looking over fence 8a to fence 8b
Fence 8b direct route
Alternative fence 8b
Fence 9: Le Chameau
Fence 10ab: Walnut Bank
Fence 10a
Fence 10b
Fence 11: Ditch Brush
Fence 12: Wofford Rails
Fence 13abcd: Defender Head of the Lake
Fence 13a direct route
View over direct route fence 13a to the other elements of the complex
Fence 13b direct route
Fence 13cd direct route
Fence 13a long route
Fence 13b long route
Fence 13c long route
Fence 13d long route
Fence 14: Blade and Bow Bourbon Table
Fence 15abc: EEI Root Cellar
Fence 15a
Fence 15b
Fence 15c direct route
Fence 15c alternative route
Fence 16abc: Pete’s Hollow
Fence 16a
View over fence 16a
Fence 16b
View of the way to fence 16c on the direct route
Fence 16c direct route
Fence 16c long route
Fence 17: Mick’s Picnic Table
Fence 18abc: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge
Fence 18a
View over fence 18a
Fence 18b
Fence 18c
Fence 19: Squirrel Tables
Fence 20abc: Normany Bank
Fence 20a
Looking at the route from the bank down through the b and c elements
Fence 20b
Fence 20c direct route
Fence 20c alternative route
Fence 21: Cedar Lodge
Fence 22: Fox’s Den
Fence 23abcde: Park Question
Fence 23a straight route, with the ditch behind which forms element b on all routes
Fence 23a alternative
Fence 23cd direct route
View over fence 23cd on the direct route
Fence 23e direct route
Fence 23c alternative route
Fence 23de alternative route
Fence 24: Lincoln Lodge
Fence 25abc: Mighty Moguls
Fence 25a
Fence 25b
Fence 25c
Fence 26: Red Top Cabins
Fence 27: Lucky Horseshoe
