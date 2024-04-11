Kentucky draw released: find out when the Brits start at the US five-star





The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event draw has been released for the event this month (25-28 April).

Britain has four pairs in the draw following the withdrawal of Ros Canter’s ride Izilot DHI earlier this week and Kirsty Chabert will be the first of these to start, wearing number 14 with Classic VI, owned by Kate Ward, Carole Somers and Kirsty’s father John Johnston.

Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir, world champions and 2022 Kentucky runners-up, follow immediately after Kirsty at number 15. Banzai belongs to Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund.

With 42 horses in the Kentucky Three-Day Event draw, Kirsty and Yasmin are likely to do their dressage on the afternoon of the first day (Thursday), with the other two Brits coming forward on Friday.

Oliver Townend and the Ridgeons’ Cooley Rosalent have been drawn as number 34, and the final British pair will be last year’s Kentucky runners-up Tom McEwen and JL Dublin – owned by the Lamberts and Deirdre Johnston – at number 39.

The home side’s 2008 Kentucky winner Phillip Dutton is the only rider with three horses in the draw, so he is the pathfinder on Denim (owned by Ann Lapides, Ann Jones, Caroline Moran, Neill Sites), runs at number 20 with Caroline Moran’s Quasi Cool and as the last to go on Caroline, Ann and Michal Moran’s Azure.

Irish rider Susie Berry is number five on her own, Anne Marling and Sue Wilkinson’s Clever Trick.

US rider Boyd Martin has two horses in the draw for Kentucky who are both also still entered for Badminton Horse Trials, so it will become clear over the next few weeks where he actually plans to run them. The Turners’ Tsetserleg TSF is number 13 and On Cue, for the same owners and Boyd himself, is number 41.

