Get your 2022 Kentucky Three-Day Event tickets now

Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event tickets for next year’s event, which is taking place between 28 April and 1 May 2022, are now available with early bird discounts on offer until midnight on 2 December 2021.
To visit the Kentucky Three-Day Event you will need to buy admission tickets for each person, plus grandstand tickets to watch the dressage and/or showjumping if required.
Guide to 2022 Kentucky Three-Day Event tickets
NB: All prices shown are early bird rates
Thursday 28 April (day one dressage)
Ground admission ticket: $19
A ground admission ticket is required to access the Kentucky Horse Park grounds, the Kentucky Horse Park, the Kentucky Three-Day Event international trade fair and parking.
Grandstand ticket: $15.50-95.50 depending on where you would like to sit.
Friday 29 April (day two dressage)
Ground admission ticket: $19
A ground admission ticket is required to access the Kentucky Horse Park grounds, the Kentucky Horse Park, the Kentucky Three-Day Event international trade fair and parking.
Grandstand ticket: $15.50-95.50 depending on where you would like to sit.
Saturday 30 April (cross-country day)
Ground admission ticket: $38
A ground admission ticket is required to access the Kentucky Horse Park grounds, the Kentucky Horse Park, the Kentucky Three-Day Event international trade fair and parking.
Grand prix: $10
Returning for the third year, is the $225,000 Kentucky CSI3* invitational grand prix, which is a great class of showjumping action.
Sunday 1 May (showjumping day)
Ground admission ticket: $36
A ground admission ticket is required to access the Kentucky Horse Park grounds, the Kentucky Horse Park, the Kentucky Three-Day Event international trade fair and parking.
Grandstand ticket: $45.50-95.50 depending on where you would like to sit.
Season tickets (Thursday to Sunday)
If you plan to attend the whole event, a season ticket will cost £64 per person, plus £32 for a four-day car pass. These need to be bought in advance.
Preferred parking
Parking for the event is included in the price of the ground admission tickets, but if you would like to add preferred parking to your experience, this will cost $195.
Hospitality
There are three different types of hospitality available. Here’s the full guide to each:
Five Star Club (formerly Patron Plus Club): $1,590 per adult, $990 per young adult (three to 20 years old), $1,690 with grand prix hospitality
The Five Star Club subscription is the most exclusive way to enjoy the Kentucky Three-Day Event. Five Star Club subscriptions cover Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and include:
- Admission all four days to the event, the international trade fair, sponsor village and the Kentucky Horse Park
- One preferred parking per order.
- Ringside private hospitality tent with closed circuit monitors showing the Kentucky Three-Day Event action.
- Ringside outdoor private seating
- Bar and beverage service
- Daily continental breakfast
- Daily gourmet food service
- Daily afternoon snacks
- Concierge service
- Personalised name badge
- Custom golf cart transportation
- Exclusive logo gift
- Official event programme
Lakeside Club (formerly Patron Club): Four days – $850 per adult, $695 per young adult (three to 20 years old), $950 with grand prix hospitality. Three days – $775 per adult, $620 per young adult (three to 20 years old), $875 with grand prix hospitality
The Lakeside Club package provides comfortable, relaxed viewing from private ringside tents and includes the following:
- Admission all four days to the Event, the international trade fair, sponsor village and the Kentucky Horse Park
- One preferred parking per order
- Ringside private hospitality tent with closed circuit monitors showing the Kentucky Three-Day Event action.
- Daily lunch buffet
- Bar and beverage service
- Official event programme
Kentucky Club: $275 per adult, $225 per young adult (three to 20 years old)
Saturday only – the Kentucky Club is a hospitality tent on the cross-country course with an outstanding view of the course. The location also allows easy access to the entire course. (Children three years and younger do not need a ticket with adult ticket.) Access to the Kentucky Club can be added to a Patron Club subscription or purchased individually. Kentucky Club tickets include grounds admission tickets.
Kentucky Club includes:
- On-course hospitality tent with two 50-inch closed circuit monitors showing the cross-country action.
- Lunch buffet
- Bar and beverage service
More information about Kentucky Three-Day Event tickets is available on the official website.
You might also be interested in:
Tim Price sets new eventing record at Maryland 5 Star: ‘Something to be proud of’
Home side win in inaugural Maryland 5 Star, as Oliver Townend drops to second in showjumping
The Horse & Hound Podcast 73: SEIB Search for a Star winner | Maryland review | Managing competition nerves | News update
*Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.