Get your 2022 Kentucky Three-Day Event tickets now





Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event tickets for next year’s event, which is taking place between 28 April and 1 May 2022, are now available with early bird discounts on offer until midnight on 2 December 2021.

To visit the Kentucky Three-Day Event you will need to buy admission tickets for each person, plus grandstand tickets to watch the dressage and/or showjumping if required.

Guide to 2022 Kentucky Three-Day Event tickets

NB: All prices shown are early bird rates



Thursday 28 April (day one dressage)

Ground admission ticket: $19

A ground admission ticket is required to access the Kentucky Horse Park grounds, the Kentucky Horse Park, the Kentucky Three-Day Event international trade fair and parking.

Grandstand ticket: $15.50-95.50 depending on where you would like to sit.

Friday 29 April (day two dressage)

Ground admission ticket: $19

A ground admission ticket is required to access the Kentucky Horse Park grounds, the Kentucky Horse Park, the Kentucky Three-Day Event international trade fair and parking.

Grandstand ticket: $15.50-95.50 depending on where you would like to sit.

Saturday 30 April (cross-country day)

Ground admission ticket: $38

A ground admission ticket is required to access the Kentucky Horse Park grounds, the Kentucky Horse Park, the Kentucky Three-Day Event international trade fair and parking.

Grand prix: $10

Returning for the third year, is the $225,000 Kentucky CSI3* invitational grand prix, which is a great class of showjumping action.

Sunday 1 May (showjumping day)

Ground admission ticket: $36

A ground admission ticket is required to access the Kentucky Horse Park grounds, the Kentucky Horse Park, the Kentucky Three-Day Event international trade fair and parking.

Grandstand ticket: $45.50-95.50 depending on where you would like to sit.

Season tickets (Thursday to Sunday)

If you plan to attend the whole event, a season ticket will cost £64 per person, plus £32 for a four-day car pass. These need to be bought in advance.

Preferred parking

Parking for the event is included in the price of the ground admission tickets, but if you would like to add preferred parking to your experience, this will cost $195.

Hospitality

There are three different types of hospitality available. Here’s the full guide to each:

Five Star Club (formerly Patron Plus Club): $1,590 per adult, $990 per young adult (three to 20 years old), $1,690 with grand prix hospitality

The Five Star Club subscription is the most exclusive way to enjoy the Kentucky Three-Day Event. Five Star Club subscriptions cover Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and include:

Admission all four days to the event, the international trade fair, sponsor village and the Kentucky Horse Park

One preferred parking per order.

Ringside private hospitality tent with closed circuit monitors showing the Kentucky Three-Day Event action.

Ringside outdoor private seating

Bar and beverage service

Daily continental breakfast

Daily gourmet food service

Daily afternoon snacks

Concierge service

Personalised name badge

Custom golf cart transportation

Exclusive logo gift

Official event programme

Lakeside Club (formerly Patron Club): Four days – $850 per adult, $695 per young adult (three to 20 years old), $950 with grand prix hospitality. Three days – $775 per adult, $620 per young adult (three to 20 years old), $875 with grand prix hospitality

The Lakeside Club package provides comfortable, relaxed viewing from private ringside tents and includes the following:

Admission all four days to the Event, the international trade fair, sponsor village and the Kentucky Horse Park

One preferred parking per order

Ringside private hospitality tent with closed circuit monitors showing the Kentucky Three-Day Event action.

Daily lunch buffet

Bar and beverage service

Official event programme

Kentucky Club: $275 per adult, $225 per young adult (three to 20 years old)

Saturday only – the Kentucky Club is a hospitality tent on the cross-country course with an outstanding view of the course. The location also allows easy access to the entire course. (Children three years and younger do not need a ticket with adult ticket.) Access to the Kentucky Club can be added to a Patron Club subscription or purchased individually. Kentucky Club tickets include grounds admission tickets.

Kentucky Club includes:

On-course hospitality tent with two 50-inch closed circuit monitors showing the cross-country action.

Lunch buffet

Bar and beverage service

More information about Kentucky Three-Day Event tickets is available on the official website.