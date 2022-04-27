{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Could you jump this goose? Full cross-country course pictures from Kentucky, 2022’s first five-star

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course for the showcase CCI5* this week (28 April-1 May) is designed by Derek di Grazia.

    The course-building team is led by Mick Costello and Sheila Woerth is the course decoration chief steward.

    There are 28 numbered fences on the track and the optimum time is 11min 4sec.

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence by fence

    Fence 1: Red, White and Bluegrass

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 1

    Fence 2: Market Table

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 2

    Fence 3: Hillside Oxer

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 3

    Fence 4ab: Mars Sustainability Bay

    Fence 4a

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 4a

    Fence 4b on the direct route

    The fence dressing in the foreground of this picture prevents riders getting to the direct route fence 4b on the perfect line.

    Fence 4b slower route

    Fence 5: Mick’s Picnic Table

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 5

    Fence 6: Triple Scoop

    Fence 7abc: Park Question

    Direct route fence 7a

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 7a direct route

    Fence 7b and 7c direct route – over the ditch and then to the left-hand angled brush

    Fence 7c direct route

    Fence 7a alternative route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 7a alternative

    Fence 7b and 7c alternative route – over the ditch and the right-hand angled brush

    Fence 8ab: Fox Den

    Fence 8a

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 8a

    View over fence 8a to fence 8b

    Fence 8b

    Fence 9: Whiskey Barrel Table

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 9

    Fence 10: Ditch Brush

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 10

    Fence 11abc: EEI’s Challenge Accepted

    Fence 11a

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 11a

    The view over fence 11a, showing the two angled brushes which are the direct route at 11b and 11c, plus the alternative fence 11b, the box jumping back towards the camera

    Fence 11b direct route

    Fence 11c direct route

    Fence 11b alternative route

    Fence 12: Holyfield Oxer

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 12

    Fence 13abc: Pete’s Hollow

    Fence 13a

    The view over fence 13a showing the two corners which are the options for fence 13b, plus the direct route 13c up to the left

    Fence 13b direct route

    Fence 13c direct route

    Fence 13b longer route

    Fence 13c longer route

    Fence 14: Shouldered Tables

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 14

    Fence 15: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge

    Fence 16abc: Sunken Road

    Fence 16a direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 16a direct route

    Fence 16a alternative route

    Looking down the drop at fence 16b to fence 16c on the direct route, with the alternative fence 16c visible behind to the left

    Fence 16c direct route

    Fence 17: Paddock Lodge

    Fence 18: Land Rover Head of the Lake

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 18

    Fence 19abc: Land Rover Head of the Lake

    The direct route at fence 19abc goes round a sweeping right-handed curve, whereas the alternative route requires riders to take a longer right-handed loop and then a left-handed curve back to part 19c

    Fence 19a direct route

    Fence 19b direct route

    Fence 19c direct route

    Fence 19a alternative route

    Fence 19b alternative route

    Fence 19c alternative route

    Fence 20: Creek Oxer

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 20

    Fence 21abc: Normandy Bank

    Fence 21ab direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 21ab direct route

    View over fence 21b to fence 21c on the direct route

    Fence 21c direct route

    Fence 21a alternative route

    Fence 21b alternative route

    Fence 21c alternative route

    Fence 22: Stairway Table

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 22

    Fence 23abc: Cosequin Cove

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 23a

    View over fence 23a to the hedges which form fences 23b and 23c on the direct route

    Fence 23b direct route

    Fence 23c direct route

    Fence 23b alternative route

    Fence 24: Ditch n’ Roll

    Fence 25: Stick Pile

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 25

    Fence 26ab: Mighty Moguls

    Fence 26a

    Fence 26b

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 26b

    Fence 27: Trakehner

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence 27

    Fence 28: Lucky Horseshoe

    Pictures by Pippa Roome

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...