Could you jump this goose? Full cross-country course pictures from Kentucky, 2022’s first five-star

The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course for the showcase CCI5* this week (28 April-1 May) is designed by Derek di Grazia.
The course-building team is led by Mick Costello and Sheila Woerth is the course decoration chief steward.
There are 28 numbered fences on the track and the optimum time is 11min 4sec.
Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence by fence
Fence 1: Red, White and Bluegrass
Fence 2: Market Table
Fence 3: Hillside Oxer
Fence 4ab: Mars Sustainability Bay
Fence 4a
Fence 4b on the direct route
The fence dressing in the foreground of this picture prevents riders getting to the direct route fence 4b on the perfect line.
Fence 4b slower route
Fence 5: Mick’s Picnic Table
Fence 6: Triple Scoop
Fence 7abc: Park Question
Direct route fence 7a
Fence 7b and 7c direct route – over the ditch and then to the left-hand angled brush
Fence 7c direct route
Fence 7a alternative route
Fence 7b and 7c alternative route – over the ditch and the right-hand angled brush
Fence 8ab: Fox Den
Fence 8a
View over fence 8a to fence 8b
Fence 8b
Fence 9: Whiskey Barrel Table
Fence 10: Ditch Brush
Fence 11abc: EEI’s Challenge Accepted
Fence 11a
The view over fence 11a, showing the two angled brushes which are the direct route at 11b and 11c, plus the alternative fence 11b, the box jumping back towards the camera
Fence 11b direct route
Fence 11c direct route
Fence 11b alternative route
Fence 12: Holyfield Oxer
Fence 13abc: Pete’s Hollow
Fence 13a
The view over fence 13a showing the two corners which are the options for fence 13b, plus the direct route 13c up to the left
Fence 13b direct route
Fence 13c direct route
Fence 13b longer route
Fence 13c longer route
Fence 14: Shouldered Tables
Fence 15: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge
Fence 16abc: Sunken Road
Fence 16a direct route
Fence 16a alternative route
Looking down the drop at fence 16b to fence 16c on the direct route, with the alternative fence 16c visible behind to the left
Fence 16c direct route
Fence 17: Paddock Lodge
Fence 18: Land Rover Head of the Lake
Fence 19abc: Land Rover Head of the Lake
The direct route at fence 19abc goes round a sweeping right-handed curve, whereas the alternative route requires riders to take a longer right-handed loop and then a left-handed curve back to part 19c
Fence 19a direct route
Fence 19b direct route
Fence 19c direct route
Fence 19a alternative route
Fence 19b alternative route
Fence 19c alternative route
Fence 20: Creek Oxer
Fence 21abc: Normandy Bank
Fence 21ab direct route
View over fence 21b to fence 21c on the direct route
Fence 21c direct route
Fence 21a alternative route
Fence 21b alternative route
Fence 21c alternative route
Fence 22: Stairway Table
Fence 23abc: Cosequin Cove
View over fence 23a to the hedges which form fences 23b and 23c on the direct route
Fence 23b direct route
Fence 23c direct route
Fence 23b alternative route
Fence 24: Ditch n’ Roll
Fence 25: Stick Pile
Fence 26ab: Mighty Moguls
Fence 26a
Fence 26b
Fence 27: Trakehner
Fence 28: Lucky Horseshoe
Pictures by Pippa Roome
