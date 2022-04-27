Could you jump this goose? Full cross-country course pictures from Kentucky, 2022’s first five-star





The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course for the showcase CCI5* this week (28 April-1 May) is designed by Derek di Grazia.

The course-building team is led by Mick Costello and Sheila Woerth is the course decoration chief steward.

There are 28 numbered fences on the track and the optimum time is 11min 4sec.

Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course fence by fence

Fence 1: Red, White and Bluegrass

Fence 2: Market Table

Fence 3: Hillside Oxer

Fence 4ab: Mars Sustainability Bay

Fence 4a

Fence 4b on the direct route

The fence dressing in the foreground of this picture prevents riders getting to the direct route fence 4b on the perfect line.

Fence 4b slower route

Fence 5: Mick’s Picnic Table

Fence 6: Triple Scoop

Fence 7abc: Park Question

Direct route fence 7a

Fence 7b and 7c direct route – over the ditch and then to the left-hand angled brush

Fence 7c direct route

Fence 7a alternative route

Fence 7b and 7c alternative route – over the ditch and the right-hand angled brush

Fence 8ab: Fox Den

Fence 8a

View over fence 8a to fence 8b

Fence 8b

Fence 9: Whiskey Barrel Table

Fence 10: Ditch Brush

Fence 11abc: EEI’s Challenge Accepted

Fence 11a

The view over fence 11a, showing the two angled brushes which are the direct route at 11b and 11c, plus the alternative fence 11b, the box jumping back towards the camera

Fence 11b direct route

Fence 11c direct route

Fence 11b alternative route

Fence 12: Holyfield Oxer

Fence 13abc: Pete’s Hollow

Fence 13a

The view over fence 13a showing the two corners which are the options for fence 13b, plus the direct route 13c up to the left

Fence 13b direct route

Fence 13c direct route

Fence 13b longer route

Fence 13c longer route

Fence 14: Shouldered Tables

Fence 15: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge

Fence 16abc: Sunken Road

Fence 16a direct route

Fence 16a alternative route

Looking down the drop at fence 16b to fence 16c on the direct route, with the alternative fence 16c visible behind to the left

Fence 16c direct route

Fence 17: Paddock Lodge

Fence 18: Land Rover Head of the Lake

Fence 19abc: Land Rover Head of the Lake

The direct route at fence 19abc goes round a sweeping right-handed curve, whereas the alternative route requires riders to take a longer right-handed loop and then a left-handed curve back to part 19c

Fence 19a direct route

Fence 19b direct route

Fence 19c direct route

Fence 19a alternative route

Fence 19b alternative route

Fence 19c alternative route

Fence 20: Creek Oxer

Fence 21abc: Normandy Bank

Fence 21ab direct route

View over fence 21b to fence 21c on the direct route

Fence 21c direct route

Fence 21a alternative route

Fence 21b alternative route

Fence 21c alternative route

Fence 22: Stairway Table

Fence 23abc: Cosequin Cove

View over fence 23a to the hedges which form fences 23b and 23c on the direct route

Fence 23b direct route

Fence 23c direct route

Fence 23b alternative route

Fence 24: Ditch n’ Roll

Fence 25: Stick Pile

Fence 26ab: Mighty Moguls

Fence 26a

Fence 26b

Fence 27: Trakehner

Fence 28: Lucky Horseshoe

Pictures by Pippa Roome

