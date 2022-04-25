See the Kentucky cross-country times for the British competitors and other favourites





The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times have been released ahead of the action on Saturday (30 April).

The CCI5* cross-country starts at 12.50pm local time (5.50pm British time) and the final rider is scheduled to start at 4.06pm local time (9.06pm British time).

Riders are generally starting at four-minute intervals but there is already one eight-minute interval where Ariel Grald has withdrawn Leamore Master Plan (number 20), who instead is set to start at Badminton Horse Trials the week after Kentucky.

Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times for British riders

Other riders to watch

Will Coleman and Dondante (USA): 12.50pm local time (5.50pm British time)

Doug Payne and Vandiver (USA): 12.58pm local time (5.58pm British time)

Phillip Dutton and Sea Of Clouds (USA): 1.26pm local time (6.26pm British time)

Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg TSF (USA): 2.42pm local time (7.42pm British time)

Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (GER): 2.50pm local time (7.50pm British time)

Hannah Sue Burnett and Harbour Pilot (USA): 2.54pm local time (7.54pm British time)

Jonelle Price and McClaren (NZL): 2.58pm local time (7.58pm British time)

Lauren Nicholson and Landmark’s Monte Carlo (USA): 3.02pm local time (8.02pm British time)

Will Coleman and Off The Record (USA): 3.06pm local time (8.06pm British time)

Full Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times

See all the times (cross-country times are listed to the right of the rider name)

