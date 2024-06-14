



The Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country times have been released – with Brits holding podium places across both classes.

The CCI5* cross-country gets under way tomorrow morning (15 June), with an hour break before the CCI4*-S in the afternoon.

Tom McEwen and CHF Cooliser will be the pathfinders across cross-country course-designer Mike Etherington Smith’s five-star track, which features 30 fences. The optimum time is 11 minutes and seven seconds.

Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country times: CCI5* top 10

Ros Canter and Izilot DHI 9.37am UK time (10.37am local time)

Tom McEwen and Brookfield Quality 10.29am UK time (11.29am local time)

Laura Collett and Hester 8.33am UK time (9.33am local time)

Tom McEwen and CHF Cooliser 7.45am UK time (8.45am local time)

Nicolai Adlinger and Timmo 10.25am UK time (11.25am local time)

Lara De Liedekerke-Meier and Hooney D’Arville 8.09am UK time (9.09am local time)

Libussa Lübbeke and Caramia 34 9.21am UK time (10.21am local time)

Jennifer Kuehnle and Sammy Davis Junior 10.41am UK time (11.41am local time)

Mollie Summerland and Flow 7 9.29am UK time (10.29am local time)

Julie Simonet and Sursumcord’Or 8.37am UK time (9.37am local time)

The CCI4*-S gets under way at 11.51am UK time (12.51pm local time), with Australia’s Kevin McNab and Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam first out on course. The track features 23 obstacles and has an optimum time of six minutes 56 seconds.

Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country times: CCI4*-S top 10

Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH 2.46pm UK time (3.46pm local time)

Laura Collett and London 52 1.56pm UK time (2.56pm local time)

Anna Lena Schaaf and Fairytale 39 12.48pm UK time (1.48pm local time)

Michael Jung and Kilcandra Ocean Power 12.16pm UK time (1.16pm local time)

Sandra Auffarth and Viamant Du Matz 1.48pm UK time (2.48pm local time)

Giovanni Ugolotti and Swirly Temptress 2.28pm UK time (3.28pm local time)

Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir 2.11pm UK time (3.11pm local time)

Tim Price and Coup De Coeur Dudevin 12.01pm UK time (1.01pm local time)

Thomas Carlile and Darmagnac De Beliard 1.13pm UK time (2.13pm local time)

Tom McEwen and JL Dublin 2.21pm UK time (3.21pm local time)

View the Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country times in full.

