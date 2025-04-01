



The Eventing Spring Carnival took place at Thoresby Park last weekend and a host of top horses came out to play in the sunshine. We know how much you love to see the equine stars having their first big run of the season so we have a set of Thoresby photos for your enjoyment below…

The feature class, the Lycetts Grantham Cup, was won by Tom McEwen and JL Dublin, while Laura Collett and Dacapo landed the other CCI4*-S, which ran under the banner of organisers BEDE. Gemma Stevens was also on great form, taking second in both sections with Jalapeno III and Chilli King. For a full report, check out this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (dated 3 April).

Thoresby photos – top horses enjoy a run in the sun

Ros Canter and Michele and Archie Saul’s Lordships Graffalo, the Badminton Horse Trials and Burghley Horse Trials winners, European champions and Olympic team gold medallists, finished fourth in the Grantham Cup.

Kirsty Chabert and the 2022 Luhmühlen Horse Trials runner-up Classic VI, owned by Kate Ward, Carole Somers and Kirsty’s father John Johnston, took seventh in the Grantham Cup.

Ben Hobday and Shadow Man II, owned by his rider, his father Stephen and Jane Chambers, claimed fifth in the advanced section. Shadow Man was piloted by Australia’s Chris Burton to claim the individual silver at last year’s Paris Olympics, before moving back to Ben and finishing 12th at Pau Horse Trials under him at the end of the season.

Paris Olympic team gold medallists Tom McEwen and JL Dublin won the Grantham Cup, a strong result in their build-up to Badminton. The horse is owned by Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston.

Gemma Stevens and Chilli Knight – sixth in the Grantham Cup – were the winners of the one-off Bicton Horse Trials CCI5* in 2021. The horse is owned by and was bred by Chris and Lisa Stone.

Emily King and Valmy Biats, owned by the rider, her father David and Paula and David Evans, picked up fifth in the Grantham Cup, having won the class last season. They were fourth at Badminton last year and will head there again in May.

Tim Price and last year’s Burghley runner-up Vitali, owned by Joe and Alex Giannamore, put in a steady double jumping clear in the Grantham Cup.

Popular and consistent five-star campaigners Alice Casburn and Topspin, a home-bred owned by the rider’s mother Caroline, jumped a double clear in the advanced section.

Rachel Upton’s Cola III, ridden by her daughter Bubby Upton, finished eighth in the advanced. This pair have been eighth and 10th at Badminton, 14th at Burghley and fifth at Maryland 5 Star.

Ireland’s Austin O’Connor and The Salty Syndicate’s Colorado Blue, who won Maryland 5 Star in 2023.

Last year’s Bramham Horse Trials under-25 champions Emma Thomas and The Buzz Factor, owned by Emma’s mother Rebecca Velarde, jumped a steady double clear in the Grantham Cup.

Zara Tindall and her five-star horse, Gleadhill House Stud Ltd’s Class Affair, finished on the podium in third in the advanced section.

Ireland’s Lucy Latta and Lesley Crampton’s RCA Patron Saint warmed up for a return trip to Badminton, where they finished second last year.

Tim Price opted for a steady double clear with Sue Benson’s Falco IV, the world double bronze medallist and 2021 Pau winner.

Tom Rowland and Dreamliner, owned by his breeders Mark and Angela Chamberlayne, put in a double clear in the Grantham Cup. They were seventh at Badminton last year.

World champion Yasmin Ingham rode Rehy DJ, owned by Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund, in the Grantham Cup and will make her Badminton debut on him next month.

Thoresby photos by Peter Nixon

