Kentucky, Badminton or Luhmühlen? Top riders’ spring CCI5* plans start to take shape





British world number one Tom McEwen is among the top riders to have confirmed their plans for the spring five-stars.

Tom holds entries at Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event (24 to 27 April) and Mars Badminton Horse Trials (7 to 11 May) with both JL Dublin and Brookfield Quality.

Following his win in the CCI4*-S Lycetts Grantham Cup at Thoresby, Tom told H&H that all being well, the aim is to take JL Dublin to Badminton and Brookfield Quality to Kentucky.

“For the last couple of seasons I’ve done everything predominantly on a surface, in terms of dressage and showjumping, through going to Kentucky or championships,” said Tom, who rides the Paris Olympic team gold medal-winning gelding “Dubs” for Deirdre Johnston and James and Jo Lambert.

“Obviously Badminton is not on a surface, it’s very much grass so it’s great to come to a big show like this and jump on the grass, and the same with the dressage.”

He added: “I didn’t really know if I was going to have a quick run or slow run, but I knew I wanted to use this for [spring five-star] prep. But there was only one way Dubs was going today, which was quick. So I thought, ‘Let’s let him rock and roll’.

“He really utilised his huge long stride everywhere and was so free-flowing, and the course really played into that.”

Laura Collett told The British Eventing Show, produced by EquiRatings, that double Olympic gold and individual bronze medallist London 52 will go to Luhmühlen CCI5*, which he won in 2023.

Laura said that after everything the horse has done for her, she does not want to put him out of his comfort zone, noting that when he won Badminton in 2022 “all the stars aligned – everything was perfect and everything was in his favour”.

Instead, she will return to Germany to an event she knows suits him well to “try to win another five-star on the bridle”.

London 52, whom Laura owns with Karen Bartlett and Keith Scott, enjoyed a solid run at Thoresby as he builds towards CCI5* fitness, and finished third in the Grantham Cup.

Irish Olympian Joseph Murphy told H&H Badminton is the plan for his five-star and 2023 European Championship campaigner Calmaro, who is owned by Richard and Tanya Ames, Claire and Charlie Mayne, and Annette O’Callaghan.

The 14-year-old grey was entered at both the Gloucestershire and the US five-stars. He has now been withdrawn from Kentucky, where he finished ninth in 2022, and Badminton will be his target.

Joseph spoke to H&H after dominating Saturday’s OI section, with four top-six placings, headed by Calmaro’s winning performance.

“The dressage was good, he was in great form, very relaxed and jumped well,” he said.

“He just felt incredible across country. He’s really well established in that phase and he doesn’t necessarily need to run at the high level all the time, so that’s why he ran in the OI rather than the advanced.

“It’s just a case of checking everything, fitness and getting runs into him with people and atmosphere, and so on. For me, it’s just like putting on a pair of old shoes – it’s very enjoyable!”

He thanked his owners for their support in allowing him to come over to Britain with a number of horses for a spring tour in the build-up to Badminton and other major fixtures this season.

“I take my hat off to everyone at Thoresby – the courses they produced were a lovely level of confidence, technicality and difficulty. It was a lovely blend. Walking the advanced and the four-star, they had the same tone as well,” he said.

“There was a very high standard of riders. That’s a benchmark for us, so that’s why personally I find it very important to come and mix in that company – it gives you a good confidence boost going forward for the next big challenge.”

The full Thoresby report will be in the 3 April issue of Horse & Hound

