



The split of the British squad into team and individuals for the Agria Blenheim European Championships this week (17-21 September) has been revealed.

The British team will consist of Yasmin Ingham, Piggy March, Tom McEwen and Laura Collett. The individuals will be Bubby Upton and Caroline Harris.

At this week’s Blenheim European Championships, Yasmin Ingham will be the trailblazer for the British team – which runs in partnership with Agria – on Rehy DJ, owned by Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund.

Next out will be Piggy March with Jayne McGivern’s Halo. Although Piggy has plenty of championship mileage, the grey stallion is the least experienced horse of the quartet and the number two spot on a team traditionally goes to a less experienced horse or rider, as it should be the starting position with the least pressure.

Olympic team gold medallists Tom McEwen and JL Dublin, owned by Jo and James Lambert and Deidre Johnston, take the number three rank on the team.

Laura Collett and London 52, double Olympic team gold medallists and individual Olympic bronze medallists, will be the anchor pair for Great Britain. The 16-year-old gelding is owned by his rider, Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett.

Unsurprisingly, reigning Olympic champion Michael Jung is the final rider out for the German team so he and FischerChipmunk FRH will do their dressage and head out of the cross-country start box just two horses after Laura. Michael and Laura are likely to be the chief challengers for the individual gold this week.

British individual riders Bubby Upton and Caroline Harris both make their senior squad debuts this week.

Caroline pilots her 2024 Pau Horse Trials winner D.Day, owned by Fiona Olivier, Heather Royle, Lucy Matthews and Marie Anne Richardson, with Bubby riding her own and The Five Time Syndicate’s Its Cooley Time, who won Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L in June.

The team order is as follows for the nine nations fielding a team:

Switzerland

Italy

Austria

Belgium

Britain

Sweden

Germany

France

Ireland

Austria only has three riders so will not have a rider in the first rotation.

