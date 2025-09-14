How to watch the European Eventing Championships at Blenheim live, wherever you are





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Want to know how to watch the Blenheim European Championships live? The excitement is building for this European Eventing Championships, which is happening in Britain for the first time since 2015, and it’s time to figure out how you’ll be following the event.

Whether you’re travelling to Blenheim, tuning in via livestream, or just keeping tabs on results, Horse & Hound will be your go-to source. From breaking news and in-depth reports to expert analysis, interviews and photography, we’ll be covering it all as it happens.

If you’re abroad, and trying to watch ClipMyHorse like you normally would back in the UK, then you can use a VPN. Check out NordVPN, where you can get 76% off, four extra months free (which does not appear until you go to the check out) plus a £50 Amazon gift card and a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

How to watch the Blenheim European Championships on TV

All the action will be shown on FEI TV powered by ClipMyHorse.TV. An annual premium subscription costs £207.99. All days are available on ClipMyHorse.TV with English or no commentary, with German commentary also available on Saturday and Sunday.

You can watch the cross-country and showjumping live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. You can also play back those phases on iPlayer for 30 days after the event.

There will be a live stream on the Blenheim Facebook page (facebook.com/blenheimhorse) of the draw of nations (9.30am), first horse inspection (noon), allocation of starting positions and individual draw (2pm) and opening ceremony (3.30pm) on Wednesday, 17 September. The second horse inspection is also likely to be streamed there.

How to follow with Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound will have four journalists and a photographer at Blenheim throughout the competition.

Website

The H&H team will be creating extensive online coverage of the European Championships in addition to what will be included in the magazine report. Our coverage will include:

Course photos of the five-star cross-country track on Wednesday, 17 September.

Photos from the first trot-up.

Times for the next day’s competition so you know when the British riders and top contenders compete.

Breaking news and numerous reports on all the action as it unfolds throughout the event.

Interviews with first-timers, comeback stars, British heroes, grooms and more.

To keep reading at horseandhound.co.uk after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription either to the website or to the magazine.

Magazine and website unlimited subscription: six issues for £6, followed by our flexible offer of £29.99 quarterly, saving 29%. Visit: magazinesdirect.com/XHH/DJ59M

Website unlimited subscription: save 40% – pay £52 for a full year of access. Visit: horseandhound.co.uk/join

If you are already a magazine subscriber, find out how to activate your website access at horseandhound.co.uk/subscription-benefits

Magazine

11 September issue: course-walk with reigning European individual silver medallist Kitty King, plus full rundown of the Brits, the Irish, their major rivals, medal predictions and who to watch.

course-walk with reigning European individual silver medallist Kitty King, plus full rundown of the Brits, the Irish, their major rivals, medal predictions and who to watch. 18 September issue: exclusive interview with Zara Tindall (née Phillips) looking back on her double gold at the 2005 Europeans, plus full form guide with details of every pair competing.

exclusive interview with Zara Tindall (née Phillips) looking back on her double gold at the 2005 Europeans, plus full form guide with details of every pair competing. 25 September issue: 26-page special report, with the best photos, analysis and insight from our team on the ground at Blenheim, as well as from experts including ground jury member Valerie Vizcarrondo Pride and Mark Phillips. We will also report on the eight- and nine-year-old class in this issue.

Video

Video interviews on our website and social media.

How to watch the European Eventing Championships on TV from anywhere

Not in the UK right now? You don’t have to miss out on any of the action from the European Eventing Championships.

A Virtual Private Network will alter your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in a different country, allowing you to access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. It’s great for watching racing on the move, and it’s also handy even if you’re watching at home. VPNs are designed with internet security in mind, creating encrypted connections that keep your data safe from third parties and improve streaming speeds by preventing bandwidth ‘throttling’ from your internet service provider.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, which is the best VPN in the world according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from Blenheim and other major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now