Laura Collett and London 52 enjoy ‘perfect’ Europeans prep run at Scone Palace





Laura Collett and London 52 won the Malcolm Group CCI4*-S at the inaugural Scone Palace International Horse Trials with a foot-perfect cross-country clear inside the time to snatch the win from Ros Canter and Izilot DHI.

“London seems to get better and better with age, he’s such a professional,” said Laura, who completed on a score of 22.5.

The competition went down to the wire; Ros and 12-year-old Izilot, owned by Ros and Alex Moody, led after the dressage by 0.2 of a penalty, but briefly dropped their lead when they recorded 0.4 of a time-penalty showjumping. Laura and 16-year-old London – owned by Laura, Karen Bartlett and Keith Scott – then replicated this, pushing Ros and Izilot back on top going into the final cross-country phase.

When Ros came home just one second over the 6min 56sec optimum time, a quick clear from Laura and London would seal the deal. They put in the joint-fastest round of the day – an honour shared with seventh-placed Izzy Taylor and Barrington Alice – stopping the clock on 6min 49sec.

“It rode exactly as it walked, which was great. The waters were a decent question,” said Laura, who was very complementary about the ground. “I was very grateful to everybody who made it possible to be able to give London a proper run. It was a really good pipe-opener ahead of the Europeans, so it’s been the perfect prep hopefully.”

Ros finished on a score of 22.7 and said her partnership with Izilot has been solidified this year.

“He’s always been a superstar, but he’s turned into a really consistent superstar now,” she said. “This is his last run this year, so it’s really nice to finish with a happy horse.”

Ros, who is pregnant with her second child, confirmed that with her “current situation” she plans now to concentrate on one horse, with Lordships Graffalo entered for Burghley.

Of the 80 cross-country starters in this class, six were clear inside the time over Alec Lochore’s track.

Jonelle Price wins CCI4*-L at Scone Palace

New Zealand’s Jonelle Price topped The Malcolm Group CCI4*-L aboard 13-year-old gelding Capitaine De Hus Z, whom she took over from Ginny Thomasen this season. The pair led from the start and added 2.4 time-faults across country, and 0.4 of a showjumping time-penalty, to their 28.4 dressage.

Jonelle said David and Karie Thomson’s Capitaine gave her “a great spin” across country.

She described the track was a “riders’ course”, saying: “I liked the flow and I thought they made great use of the terrain, I’d just love to see it a little more substantial in a few places, a bit bigger timber. But for the first year, hats off to them.”

Of the 40 cross-country starters, 23 jumped clear, but only two inside the 10.03sec optimum time. The fastest round came from Heidi Coy and MGH C (9min 56sec) who were lying fourth after cross-country, but they were heartbreakingly eliminated in the showjumping for missing the 10th fence.

Tom Jackson took the runner-up spot with HH Moonwalk, the 12-year-old gelding’s best result since returning from a leg injury, adding 3.2 cross-country time-penalties to their 30.1 first-phase score.

“It’s been a long time coming with him. It’s been quite a journey, but he’s here and he did it really well, so we’re over the moon,” said Tom.

