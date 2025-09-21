



You could have heard a pin drop in the Palace Arena as Laura Collett and London 52 delivered the showjumping round that secured her that coveted individual gold medal at the Agria Blenheim European Championships.

As she soared over the final fence, comfortably inside the time, the crowd erupted. Laura lifted her arm and pointed down to salute her fabulous partner, throwing her arms around him as she trotted out to an emotional support crew.

“I can’t tell you how much I’ve wanted this,” said Laura. “There are no words to explain what this horse means to me. I said when he won Pau in 2020 if he never wins anything again he’s my dream horse. I say dreams come true but I didn’t even dream this. This tops everything.

“These horses are so unbelievably special to keep coming aback and producing the rounds they do time and time again. It’s unreal – and extra special to be at a home championships, a local event for me. To be sat on a horse like him and get him to come up with the goods, wow.”

Laura and Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett’s London 52 already held two Olympic team golds, European team gold and Olympic individual bronze, plus three five-star trophies, but the one notable omission in the legendary horse’s cabinet was an individual gold.

In Paris last year, the pair had a rail down which cost them the individual title, won by Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH. And so again this championships was billed as a showdown between two of the great horses of our time, who have so often battled it out at the top of major contests. The tally was in Chipmunk’s favour 4-1, but London turned the tables this time.

Laura had moved up from second after dressage to hold the gold medal spot overnight, thanks to her fast clear across country, but she did not have a fence in hand over Michael, only room for 1.7 time-faults. One fence would drop her to silver, and she’d still be on the bottom step of the podium with two down. But gold was what she was here to win.

Laura had joked the night before, “I let him Michi win Olympic gold when I knocked down one there [in Paris], so maybe he could do the same to me this time?”

London has only had two rails down in total over the past three seasons, but pressure can do funny things. In the morning session, the clock had a big impact, with only two riders going clear inside the time, so Laura couldn’t be too cautious. She was brilliant under pressure, conjuring a foot-perfect round, to cruise home inside the time without a moment’s concern.

Blenheim European Championships medals

Michael Jung took individual silver, with Tom McEwen in bronze.

Germany won team gold, with Ireland silver and France bronze.

