



The German eventing team produced a masterclass to land their seventh team gold at the Agria Blenheim European Championships with a nine-fence margin.

Germany appeared to have an unassailable lead after four solid cross-country performances gave them nine fences in hand over Ireland, which extended to 12 by the time the German riders – at the top of the order – came to jump.

There was a brief moment of drama – despite their enormous cushion, when Malin Hansen-Hotopp nearly went the wrong way after knocking down a fence in the double, but the crowd’s gasp set her straight and she managed to redirect without crossing her tracks.

“I had the pole down before the turn, which was my first in I don’t know how many competitions and I lost my line and my brain!” said Malin, who dropped from seventh to 11th. “Everyone was screaming, so I thought I have to turn! It was good Germany had a lot of poles in hand. But I was as bit sad because he’s such a good showjumping but the jockey was not as good today.”

Jérôme Robiné and Black Ice also lowered a pole (remaining on eighth place), but when Michael Jung jumped clear on FischerChipmunk FRH to secure individual silver, the team gold was safely in the bag.

“A great week!” said Michael. “To win the gold medal in England is a very special thing, it’s such a big country in the sport of eventing. Luck was on our side.”

Historic team silver for Ireland

Ireland were bidding for their first team medal since the 2018 World Equestrian Games, and had a two-fence buffer to hold on to silver. They had added pressure as all scores had to count following the cross-country elimination of Aoife Clark on Saturday.

They used up one of their fences in Robbie Kearns’ round on Chance Encounter, but Padraig McCarthy conjured a superb round from Pomp N Circumstance for a clear inside the time. Their third and final pair of Ian Cassells and Millridge Atlantis marred an otherwise lovely round when the horse kicked out the plank. They added 6.8 faults to the team score, but maintained silver, 5.6 penalties clear of France.

“My horse has 10 or 11 consecutive clear rounds at four-star level, and it’s an amazing feeling coming into showjumping with that bank of clear rounds behind you,” said Padraig, who moved up from 16th to 12th individually. “It’s a historical day for Ireland to clinch silver.”

French take home team bronze

It was very tight for the bronze, with Switzerland only once fence ahead of France, after the highly experienced Swiss anchorman Felix Vogg being their discard score from cross-country.

France laid down the first marker with Sebastien Cavaillon and Elipso De La Vigne jumping the first clear inside the time. Their number two Astier Nicolas (Alertamalib D’Or) was also clear, with just 0.4 of a time-fault.

“My horse was a bit tired, but gave his utmost to please me and the team,” said Astier, who moved up three places to 16th.

Alex Goury, the final French rider, took a few heart-stopping strides out on Je’Vall but nonetheless escaped penalty-free to secure his country a place on the podium and a climb to individual sixth.

Switzerland slipped to fourth, having been up against it with France’s three clears. Despite Felix Vogg and Robin Godel’s clear rounds, Switzerland’s grasp on the podium faded when their Nadja Minder’s Toblerone knocked down an early plank, the first in the treble and the first in the double. Mélody Johner and Erin had two down which ensured Switzerland dropped no further.

“Of course I wanted to be clear for myself and our team, but this is still an unexpected result, I was just here to gain some experience with my young horse,” said Mélody. “To come here in England, I was afraid, but in the end it’s been unbelievable. And we have a great partnership for the future.”

Blenheim European Championships team results

Gold: Germany Silver: Ireland Bronze: France 4th: Switzerland 5th: Austria

