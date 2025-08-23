‘Great sadness’ as two horses put down at Scone Palace International Horse Trials





Two horses have been put down following separate incidents at Scone Palace International Horse Trials, Perthshire, today (23 August).

Jump Start II was euthanised after a fall between fences on the CCI2*-L cross-country, and Storm Clara was put down having sustaining a catastrophic injury while waiting to compete in a 90cm showjumping class.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Jump Start II, owned and ridden by Susan Young, was humanely euthanised as a result of an accident while competing in the CCI2*-L,” said a Scone Palace spokesperson.

“Jump Start II, a 16-year-old gelding, slipped and fell between fences 20a and 20b. He was immediately attended to and treated by two veterinarians on course. He was transported off-course by equine ambulance to the on-site veterinary treatment unit. Regrettably, after being X-rayed, he was found to have sustained an inoperable fracture to his shoulder.”

Scone was Susan and Jump Start II’s second CCI2* event together; in May they jumped clear across country in the Belsay CCI2*-S with time-penalties, to finish 26th. The pair also had five completions at novice this season, four of these in the top 10.

The spokesperson said that “very sadly” Storm Clara, who had been due to compete in a 90cm showjumping class, suffered a catastrophic injury in an “isolated incident while waiting to jump”.

“Storm Clara was being held by a connection of the competitor, was startled and got loose. The horse was treated by the veterinary team, was discovered to have sustained a catastrophic fracture, and had to be humanely euthanised on humane grounds,” said the spokesperson.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the connections of both horses.”

Scone Palace is running for the first time this year. The horse trials is hosting international eventing classes up to CCI4*-L, grassroots eventing, British Showjumping, showing and arena eventing. The event concludes tomorrow (24 August).

