



Defending champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo head up the initial Defender Burghley Horse Trials entries (4-7 September), although riders still have the opportunity to enter before the closing date tomorrow (Friday, 15 August).

Ros announced on Monday evening she is pregnant and will not be in contention for selection for the Agria European Eventing Championships at Blenheim Horse Trials two weeks after Burghley, but has obviously decided to keep her options open on riding at the autumn five-star for now.

Others in contention for the title include Tim Price and Vitali – who managed his best ever performance in five-star showjumping, which can be his Achilles’ heel, here last year for just one down and second place – and Emily King and Valmy Biats, who have twice been in the top five at Badminton.

World number one Harry Meade again has three horses entered – Annaghmore Valoner, Cavalier Crystal and Et Hop Du Matz – after three top-12 placings here in 2024.

Ros, Tim, Caroline Powell and Piggy March are the four former Burghley winners currently entered. Caroline brings forward High Time V and Piggy returns for her first time since her 2022 triumph, this time with new ride MCS Maverick.

Other pairs to watch include Ireland’s 2023 Maryland 5 Star winners Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue.

From the 14 debutants currently among the Burghley Horse Trials entries, the most prominent are new British open champions Katie Magee and Treworra, who were 11th on their Badminton debut this spring, and Ireland’s 2024 Badminton runners-up Lucy Latta and RCA Patron Saint, who have not managed to get back to a five-star since owing to a colic episode at Burghley last year and a cut before Badminton this season.

Another first-timer, Christoph Wahler, will be the first German to compete at Burghley since three-time Olympic individual gold medal winner and 2015 Burghley champion Michael Jung tackled it in 2018.

Burghley Horse Trials entries: what does this mean for European Championship selection?

The British squad for the European Championships two weeks after Burghley is expected to be announced imminently and horses selected to go there will not run at Burghley as the events are too close together for a horse to be on top form for the second event. Of those long-listed for the Europeans for Britain, Emily King (Valmy Biats) and Harry Meade (Cavalier Crystal and Et Hop Du Matz) are the only ones currently entered at Burghley.

That leaves Laura Collett (London 52), Caroline Harris (Cooley Mosstown and D Day), Yasmin Ingham (Rehy DJ), Piggy March (Halo), Tom McEwen (JL Dublin and Brookfield Quality), Gemma Stevens (Flash Cooley), Oliver Townend (Ballaghmor Class and Cooley Rosalent) and Bubby Upton (Cola and Its Cooley Time) not currently entered at Burghley on their long-listed horses.

Of course, not every horse is suitable for Burghley and those pairs may have other autumn targets – or may yet enter Burghley.

