How to watch Burghley Horse Trials live in 2022: your complete guide





How to watch Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (1–4 September) is changing for 2022 as the autumn five-star launches its own “first class” digital channel, but Horse & Hound will still be providing its usual first-class reporting service, live and as things happen from the event, with four journalists plus a photographer working on site.

How to follow all the action with H&H



Burghley on HorseandHound.co.uk We will be creating extensive online coverage of Burghley, in addition to what will be included in the magazine report. Our online coverage includes: ● Exclusive videos of Laura Collett walking key fences on the Burghley cross-country course ● Photos of every fence on the five-star Burghley cross-country track,, available on Wednesday, 31 August ● Fashion photos from the first trot-up ● Times for the next day's competition so you know when your favourites compete ● Breaking news and numerous reports on all the action as it unfolds throughout the event. ● Interviews with first-timers, comeback stars, British heroes, grooms and more. ● Report on the Dubarry Burghley young event horse final. ● Daily video round-ups of the action and video features, supported by Ariat. Horse & Hound magazine ● 1 September issue: full form guide with details of every horse and rider competing. ● 8 September issue: 18-page special report, containing the best photos, analysis and insight from our team at Burghley, as well as from experts including Nick Burton and Mark Phillips. The Horse & Hound Podcast Find all our podcasts at horseandhound.co.uk/podcast or search "Horse and Hound podcast" in your podcast app – and then hit subscribe or follow to ensure each new podcast automatically downloads so you don't miss any episodes. ● Listen to special daily podcasts from Burghley from Wednesday, 31 August to Sunday, 4 September, supported by Baileys Horse Feeds. ● On our regular weekly podcast, the H&H team preview the Burghley action, plus we will have an interview with five-time Burghley winner Andrew Nicholson, on episode 117 (released 26 August) and we will review the competition on episode 119 (released 8 September). ● Check out our back catalogue to hear other riders talking about their Burghley experiences, including William Fox-Pitt on his six Burghley wins (episode 14, 3 September 2020).

● The Horse & Hound tradestand is number B17 so do visit us if you are at Burghley to buy the latest issue and take advantage of great subscription deals. How to watch Burghley Horse Trials live

Burghley’s move onto its own livestream platform means the live cross-country from the event will not be on the BBC Red Button this year, and will be exclusively available as part of the Burghley TV subscription. The BBC2 highlights programme is scheduled to go ahead as normal on the Sunday afternoon.

Burghley TV will show live and replay footage of the whole competition, from the first trot up (31 August) to the final prize-giving (4 September).

“At Land Rover Burghley we strive towards the best possible quality, whether that is the footing for the horses, the visitor experience or the way in which a global audience can watch this top-class event,” Burghley event director Martyn Johnson told H&H.

“Many sporting events have moved towards pay-to-view livestreaming, often offering quite a basic model. We believe we can offer a significantly upgraded viewer experience with sophisticated production and better, more in-depth content.

“Burghley TV will offer a really first-class viewing package with excellent presenters, guests, features and special footage that showcases our event and the wider sport – in the way that it deserves.”

Nick Luck will front the daily magazine programme available via Burghley TV during the event, alongside Rosie Tapner.

Burghley TV coverage includes a preview of Derek di Grazia’s cross-country course, an “at home” feature with reigning champion Pippa Funnell, plus interviews.

The Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse final, judged by Mark Phillips, will be livestreamed, as will some of the main arena demonstrations. These include Carl Hester’s masterclass and Yogi Breisner’s “educating the racehorse” clinic.

The action will be shown live, and for those wanting to catch up later, dressage footage will be “quickly online” after each session and cross-country rounds “not long after completion”.

Historic footage dating back to 1990 will also be part of the package.

“We’re really excited to be launching Burghley TV – this will be a comprehensive production of unprecedented quality, which offers a wealth of content both in terms of live sport, but also with superb added value from our team of expert commentators and presenters,” added Martyn.

“With streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime considered mainstream viewing these days, we felt now was the time to establish our own, bespoke TV production service. It gives us the scope to create a unique viewing experience for anyone unable to visit in person or who prefers to watch from the comfort of their sofa. It also means we have global reach and the opportunity for international eventing fans to access the competition.”

How to watch Burghley TV: how to sign up

Burghley TV costs £20/year and viewers can subscribe via the Burghley website at tv.burghley-horse.co.uk. It is also available via Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire apps.

Is Burghley Horse Trials on TV?

BBC2 will be broadcasting its Burghley highlights programme on Sunday afternoon (4 September), but there will be no live red button coverage of the cross-country this year. If you wish to watch Burghley Horse Trials live, you will need to subscribe to Burghley TV.

