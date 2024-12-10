



Is it the end of the road for London legacy centre?

Deep disappointment and frustration are among the emotions expressed to H&H following the news that the Royal Borough of Greenwich’s cabinet has approved the sale of the Greenwich Equestrian Centre in Shooters Hill. The £1.6m city equestrian centre was built as part of the London 2012 Olympic legacy with funding from Sport England and British Equestrian (BEF), among others. “Easing financial pressures” on the council was cited as the reason for agreeing to the sale. British Equestrian’s head of participation Mandana Mehran Pour told H&H: “We are deeply disappointed by Greenwich council’s decision, especially without prior engagement with British Equestrian or Sport England.”

Read more about this decision

A shocking RSPCA court case

Judge Pattinson has accused the RSPCA of having a “hidden agenda”, as he cleared a horse owner of “impeccable” character of welfare charges her vets said should never have been brought. Kirsten Fock was found innocent of all four charges brought against her by the RSPCA, at Aldershot Magistrates Court on 6 December after a trial. The charity seized 24 of her horses last October; two were put down at Kirsten’s premises and more soon afterwards. “I find Ms Fock to be an entirely truthful and reliable person,” the judge said. “She is devoted to her animals [and] has devoted her life to rescuing these equines from certain death in a Belgian slaughterhouse. This is also my impression of her: that she is a remarkable woman of the highest integrity and knowledge of equine welfare. From the evidence I have heard, it would be surprising if she would knowingly or negligently allow any of her equines to suffer.”

Read what else the judge had to say

Tributes paid to a jumping hero

Showjumper Laura Kraut has paid an emotional tribute to her wonderful partner of the past nine years, the super grey Confu, who has retired from sport at the age of 17. The pair have been core to USA teams in Nations Cups, including at the Barcelona final in 2017. They also won four-star grands prix in Wellington, Florida, and one of the duo’s earliest five-star achievements was claiming victory in the Aachen speed stakes in 2016.

“He has been a loyal friend and competitor, always accepting any challenge that was put in front of him,” said Laura. “We used to joke that he was always up for anything we asked of him, he was that kid in the schoolroom that raised his hand to volunteer!”

Read the full tribute to this special horse

