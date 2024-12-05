‘Her torture is now over’ two stolen horses recovered but young mare found dead





The owner of three horses who were stolen in Kent has thanked all those who helped in the search, as two were recovered – but her young mare was found dead.

Wendy McLaughlin said that although four-year-old Misty must have been terrified, “her torture is now over”.

Kent Police is still investigating the theft, on the night of 21-22 November in Hartley, Kent, near New Ash Green. The thieves damaged fencing and led the horses on to Ash Green Road.

“An appeal was issued to the public, as we followed several lines of enquiry to establish the animals’ whereabouts,” a spokesperson for Kent Police said.

“On Monday, 2 December, patrols from the Sevenoaks neighbourhood task force attended a location off Shamrock Road, Gravesend, where two white horses were seized and successfully reunited with their rightful owner.”

The spokesperson said officers had carried out an extensive search of the rural site to recover the two horses, but the third could not be found.

“Patrols attended again on the following day and searches were carried out in further areas nearby,” he added.

“The third horse was sadly found deceased in an area of vegetation close to a fence line.”

The investigation is ongoing and the spokesperson said officers have seized a horse trailer believed to be linked to the theft. Patrols have also recovered two stolen motorbikes and a suspected stolen quad bike.

Ms McLaughlin said: “I just want to say a huge thank you to all that helped so hard to trace them.

“We were just too late to save Misty – she was still warm when we found her where they had just dumped her poor body.

“I thought I would share the fact that she had four very happy years of her life with her mum – never having left my land or experienced anything other than love. Unfortunately the last 11 days which ended in her being killed were the most traumatic that she could ever have endured and she must have been terrified in such dreadful surroundings. Her torture is now over.

“Thank you all again. You are all heroes – as are Kent Police who after a slow start have been nothing less than heroic. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to call the west Kent appeals lines on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/198687/24, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

