The official Nick Skelton film, an attempt to poison a horse, and other things the horse world is talking about

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday
    It’s been a long time coming, but the highly anticipated film charting the story of double Olympic showjumping gold medallist Nick Skelton will hit British cinemas next month. Big Star: The Nick Skelton Story will premiere in London at the beginning of May, then will be released nationwide. “I’m really looking forward to it, hopefully it will be good for the sport,” Nick told H&H.

    An unusual court case

    A woman who pleaded guilty to attempting to give rat poison to a seven-year-old mare called Elle, belonging to Gill Poole, in May 2023, cited mental health issues and the death of her husband 14 years ago – and said she pleaded guilty on her barrister’s advice but did not do it. Christine Campey, of Caldwells Gate Lane, also said she suffers from chronic pain. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £500 and £430 compensation. Gill told H&H she had panic attacks after the incident.

    Funnell targets his missing derby

    Five-time Hickstead Derby winner William Funnell is aiming to secure the one derby title missing from his collection – Hamburg. William is taking Dublon, with whom he won his record fifth Hickstead Derby last year, to the Al Shira’aa German Show Jumping & Dressage Derby (28 May-1 June). The Brtish jumping star, who has also won derbies in Falsterbo, La Baule and Eindhoven, admitted feeling “a bit nervous!”

    H&H website editor
    Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.
