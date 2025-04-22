



You won’t want to miss this!

It’s been a long time coming, but the highly anticipated film charting the story of double Olympic showjumping gold medallist Nick Skelton will hit British cinemas next month. Big Star: The Nick Skelton Story will premiere in London at the beginning of May, then will be released nationwide. “I’m really looking forward to it, hopefully it will be good for the sport,” Nick told H&H.

Find out more

An unusual court case

A woman who pleaded guilty to attempting to give rat poison to a seven-year-old mare called Elle, belonging to Gill Poole, in May 2023, cited mental health issues and the death of her husband 14 years ago – and said she pleaded guilty on her barrister’s advice but did not do it. Christine Campey, of Caldwells Gate Lane, also said she suffers from chronic pain. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £500 and £430 compensation. Gill told H&H she had panic attacks after the incident.

Read full story

Funnell targets his missing derby

Five-time Hickstead Derby winner William Funnell is aiming to secure the one derby title missing from his collection – Hamburg. William is taking Dublon, with whom he won his record fifth Hickstead Derby last year, to the Al Shira’aa German Show Jumping & Dressage Derby (28 May-1 June). The Brtish jumping star, who has also won derbies in Falsterbo, La Baule and Eindhoven, admitted feeling “a bit nervous!”

Read full story

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now