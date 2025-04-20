



With more than 900 combinations riding down the centre line over five packed days at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships and the Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships, it was fitting that Dannie Morgan and Fever Tree brought the curtain down – winning the final class, the Horselight medium gold, on 74.82%.

After finishing second to Bryony Goodwin and Krack DE in the Black Country Saddles advanced medium gold the day before (19 April), Dannie looked determined to put things right in the final class of the championships.

“I had a couple of annoying mistakes in the advanced medium – totally my fault,” Dannie said. “He cantered in the extension, which was costly, but he’s still only seven and a little green at that level. Sometimes at the championship-level, it does come down to mistakes, and we weren’t good enough on the day – full credit to Bryony.

“But I’m proud I could come back and finish the job today. I just focused on riding a clear round in a good balance. He has so many highlights that I don’t need to push – it was just a lovely ride.”

Dannie has always believed Fever Tree was something special.

“It sounds strange, but when I first saw him, I had a feeling – like, ‘This is my horse’. Everything he’s done since I’ve known he was capable of. It’s my job to do right by him.”

Asked about the weight of expectation that comes with riding a horse like Fever Tree, Dannie said: “I put a bit of pressure on myself, sure. But he actually gives me a lot of confidence, and I’m lucky to have Carl Hester and Sadie Smith guiding me.

“It’s a massive team effort. With a horse like him, the sky’s the limit. Of course, you need a lot to go right, and a lot of luck, but he’s a very special horse.

“Carl said to me he’s the best horse in the country, which is an incredible compliment. I’m still learning every day – but having one like him is a real privilege.”

The win brought Dannie’s tally to four national titles for the week, putting him level with Sadie Smith as the show’s leading rider.

Reflecting on the championship, Dannie said: “It’s amazing for me and Sadie – we’re best friends and live ten minutes apart. But what really makes these shows for me is the support. You don’t always win this many titles, but the camaraderie between riders, how everyone mucks in to help – that’s what makes it special.”

Alex Chick and her 14-year-old Apache gelding, Giovanni BM, topped the Superflex inter I silver at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships, scoring 70.2%. Louise Gallavan – fresh from victory in the Magic prix st georges silver just an hour earlier – was second on Sandros Fire (68.97%), with Christine Cockerton and Florance Christi third on 68.68%.

“I’m elated,” said Alex. “It was a bit tense, a bit up and down, and I didn’t think I was going to win it. I had a mistake in the two-time changes – everything had been going beautifully until then.

“But my changes are always a bit hit or miss. His trot work is where we pick up the marks – that’s what pulls our scores up.”

Alex bought Giovanni as a five-year-old from the Brightwells auction at Addington – making this win something of a full-circle moment.

“The poor thing – I hope he doesn’t think he’s back here to be sold!” she laughed. “I almost didn’t buy him. There was another I liked more, but it went for too much, and Giovanni was my second choice. Thank God I got him in the end.”

Now, the pair are eyeing a new challenge.

“Grand prix is the next step,” Alex said. “That’s what I need to crack on with now. I say that like it’ll be easy… but I know it won’t be!”

Winter Area Festival Championships: Showing star-turned-dressage horse lands hard-fought win

In the final class of the Winter Area Festival Championships, Emma Dunkley topped a super-tight advanced medium bronze, winning on Stanley Grange Heir Supreme with 67.46%. Cheryl Tuff and Ritter Sport were just behind on 67.41%, with Stephanie Rapley and Jay-Jay third on 67.02% in the 31-strong class.

“I’m actually quite emotional,” said Emma. “It feels like we’re really stepping into the realms of proper dressage now. I never thought we’d be here – and to win? I’m over the moon.”

Emma and Stanley Grange Heir Supreme have been together for five years. Originally from a showing yard, the gelding began as a “lovely prelim horse”, and the pair have climbed the levels together.

“We’ve built the relationship step by step, and he’s grown so much,” she said. “Lorna George trains us and has been with us every step of the way – she’s basically my life coach.”

Their progress hasn’t come without effort. “It’s been really hard work,” Emma admitted. “My flying changes have taken a while – he’s much quicker than I am! But if I’m on it, they’re fine – and I got a 7.5 for one today, which I was thrilled about.”

Now, the combination will look to move up to advanced – and soon, prix st georges.

“I actually bought my tailcoat here last year,” Emma said with a smile. “I’ve been thinking, ‘I’ll wear it soon’. We just wanted to tick this box first – and what an amazing way to end our advanced medium season.”

