



Building on his dominant performance earlier in the day, Dannie Morgan added another national title to his tally, winning the Spillers medium freestyle gold at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships. Riding Fever Tree — known at home as Gordon — to a score of 79.55%, he cemented the gelding’s reputation as one of the most exciting seven-year-olds in the country.

The super-athletic gelding cruised to a comfortable win, performing to music from the movie Dinosaur to finish more than 6% ahead of Gracie Catling and the impressive Friesian Fraithwens Wytske fan ter Lune (73.17%).

“Gordon is an absolute star,” said Dannie after the prizegiving. “He’s always so reliable in the arena, and he’s a phenomenal talent. I absolutely love riding to that music — me and my twin brother used to watch it all the time when we were kids. It’s quite special and personal, so I’d like to thank Kelly Jewel and Tony Hobden from Equidance for putting it together for me.”

It’s hard to pick just one thing that makes Fever Tree stand out — all his paces are exceptional, and he hardly ever drops below a seven. This was his 45th win in 51 outings, and his fifth national title. He looks every inch a future team horse in the making.

“We tried to create quite an interesting floorplan,” Dannie explained. “He has so many highlights, so we showed off steep trot half-passes, and in the canter we included half-passes into simple changes.”

Spectators seemed to flock from every corner of Addington to watch the combination — such is the gelding’s reputation — but that didn’t faze Dannie.

“To be honest, it’s lovely to have that support. It gives you a boost, and it’s always a positive pressure. I love riding at championships — it’s what I do it for. Having to rise to the occasion gives me that buzz and adrenaline. Each title with Gordon is special. I cherish every day with that horse. He owes me nothing — he’s my horse of a lifetime.”

“Hopefully we’ll go all the way”: Amy Hose and Enrique step up in style

Amy Hose’s superb run at the Winter Dressage Championships continued as she won the Black Country Saddles advanced medium silver with Enrique (Eric) on 70.88% — a year after taking home two elementary titles.

“Our canter work was a massive highlight — it always is,” said Amy. “The half-passes were brilliant, and he was with me in the changes. My pirouettes still need work — they’re definitely my weakness — but the rest I was chuffed as nuts with.”

“I work for Martin Price at Anmore Dressage, and we’ve got such an exciting number of horses coming through. I train with Jezz Palmer there, and I think we bounce off each other and train hard — seeing results like this is so rewarding.

“I’d never competed at advanced medium before, and Eric’s my only horse at this level — so wherever we go from here will be amazing. I absolutely adore him, but I’m hoping we’ll go all the way.”

Winter Area Festival Championships: Natasha Gibbons and Aimee do it again

Another combination on a championship streak was Natasha Gibbons and Penhaligon Soleilette Aimee, who won the elementary silver in the Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships with 72.71% — their second national title, following novice silver success last year.

“She was brilliant,” said a clearly proud Natasha, speaking to the press while the seven-year-old mare stopped for selfies with friends and family.

“She went up the centre line a little bit shell-shocked by the crowd, but she’s absolutely mega. I know everyone says it, but she’s got the best brain — once she gets on a job, she’s 100% with you. I’m thrilled she didn’t make any mistakes. I don’t know what else to say!”

Natasha bought Aimee as a six-month-old foal from the Elite Auction and has produced her through the levels herself.

“From day one, she’s been so easy,” Natasha added. “She was born knowing how to do it — as long as I steer her in the right direction, she’s fine.

“She’s still pretty much on half power, but we’re trying to keep her relaxed and figure out what works best for her. She can do it all — it’s just a case of me catching up with her! I just want to carry on loving her and enjoying her. I’m very, very lucky.”

