



Dannie Morgan kicked off day two of the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships in dominant style, sweeping all three podium spots in the Prestige novice gold – a result that had the press room scrambling to find out if it had ever been done before.

As it turns out, the only other rider to achieve the same feat at these championships was Charlotte Dujardin in 2018, with River Rise Nisa, Gio and Mount St John VIP.

Kristina Rausing’s Verity I – also known as Betty – took the win with 77.58%. Liz Frampton-Hobbs’ Empathic was second on 74.41%, with another of Kristina’s rides, Freya VII, close behind in third on 74.36%.

“It’s so special when you get days like this,” said Dannie. “I’m blessed to have such a talented team of horses, and I’m proud of all of them, but especially Betty. She’s usually the underdog out of the three because she can be quite sensitive, but she’s really come into her own at these championships. She’s such an exciting talent for the future.”

“I also have to give a massive shout-out to my team – both here and at home. I’ve got seven horses at the championships, and they’re doing a fantastic job. And of course, to the owners who let me train such incredible horses.”

Prizegiving duties were left to Verity I – first to go in the 23-strong class – who earned her moment in the spotlight after finishing second to Sadie Smith and River Rise Onassis in yesterday’s novice freestyle.

“I think that freestyle yesterday was the strongest class I’ve ever seen – it could’ve gone to anyone,” added Dannie. “To be honest, I couldn’t have asked for more from any of them. Empathic has a super temperament and lovely free gaits, and Freya’s hugely talented too.”

With Dannie’s top ride, the multiple-title-winning Fever Tree, who goes later today in the medium freestyle gold, still only seven, and all three of his novice horses just six, he has a seriously talented group coming of age at the same time.

“It’s taken a while for them all to come through, but I’ve known they were waiting in the wings. Now, they’re getting to show what they can do. It’s just so exciting to have horses like them to get up and train with every morning. I think, ‘God, how lucky am I?’”

Winter Area Festival Championships: Homebred mare who’s making dreams come true, flies to small tour title

Jade Clark and Jemimah HH won the inter I bronze title at the Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships with 70.64%, finishing ahead of Daisy Hills and Midtgaards Gijon – who were also second in the prix st georges yesterday (16 April) – on 69.56% and Lucy Mills and MSL Saltarello Hit on 69.12%.

“It still doesn’t feel real to be honest,” said Jade, talking to Horse & Hound while Jemimah sunned herself after the prizegiving. “I went in there with a determination that today she was going to listen.

“She’s so enthusiastic that sometimes she gets a bit ahead of me and doesn’t always wait, but today she listened to every half halt and was ready for the next move.”

Sue Brennan, who co-owns Jemimah with Jade, also bred the now 11-year-old mare, who has been with Jade for her entire career.

“She was a bit of a wild ride when she was younger,” Jade laughed. “I used to ride her first thing in the morning – otherwise, I’d spend all day worrying whether I’d survive the ride or not!

“She started to settle down at seven, and that’s when she won the medium silver at the nationals. That was a turning point for us.”

Jade admits the move up the levels hasn’t been easy, particularly in managing Jemimah’s powerful canter to suit the demands of the test.

“I’m learning too – she understands the work now, so it’s all on me and how I ride on the day. But I’m incredibly lucky to have Sue’s eyes on the ground at home every day, and Carl [Hester] has helped me with her since she was five. He kicked my ass on Tuesday in a test riding session – and it paid off today.”

