Sadie Smith capped a remarkable opening day at the 2025 NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships with a hat-trick of national titles – rounding it off in style by winning the PDS Saddles elementary freestyle gold on Peter Belshaw’s Times Oddjob (Vitalis x Damon Hill) with 73.85%.
Earlier in the day, she had already claimed victory in the Baileys Horse Feeds novice freestyle gold on Sue Garrard’s six-year-old mare River Rise Onassis (Glamourdale x Amsterdam), scoring 79.82%, following on from her HorseHage prelim gold win in the previous class.
“That was a personal best for her,” said Sadie of River Rise Onassis’ performance, as she grew increasingly familiar with post-test interviews. “She’s needed a lot of time – she’s quite tall and was a bit weedy when she was younger – so we’ve taken it slow. But she’s much stronger now.”
“This was her first championships, and she handled the atmosphere really well. I couldn’t have asked for much more. My halts could have been neater, but her way of going was brilliant.”
When Sadie spoke to Horse & Hound, the elementary title hadn’t yet been confirmed, and she hadn’t expected to stay at the top of the novice class either – especially with Dannie Morgan still to ride several of his top horses. He pushed her close, finishing second with Verity I (79.54%), third with Emphatic (78.43%), and fifth with Freya VII (77.59%).
River Rise Onassis performed to a freestyle featuring tracks from Curse of the Ice Queen and Snow White and the Huntsman – music that has proven something of a lucky charm for Sadie over the years.
“I’ve now won three titles with that music,” she laughed. “The first was a novice gold 10 years ago, with the mother of River Rise Pizzazz [who won the prelim gold]. I also came third with Imhotep here using it once, and I use the same trot and walk music for Swanmore Dantina’s freestyle.
“I might need to upgrade it at some point, but I love twinkly, emotive music – and I found these tracks myself years ago, so it’s quite personal.”
With the River Rise duo, five of Peter’s Times horses, and her top ride, Swanmore Dantina, Sadie is developing a powerful and diverse string.
“They’re all so different – that’s why I’m so chuffed,” she said. “I don’t put any pressure on us. I’m still surprised Dannie didn’t win, to be honest! I am competitive, but I also want the horse to have a good experience. Until today, they’ve all been really green – we didn’t have the best regionals – but today, it’s all come together.”
Once she realised she’d end day one of the Winter Championships with three national titles, Sadie said: “I never thought we’d win all three! With Oddjob, I knew it was a good score, but I didn’t think it would be enough to take the win.
“I’ve won three in a day once before – at the Winters in 2018 – but never on three different horses. It’s amazing. Days like this don’t come around often, and you work so hard that when it does all come together, it’s such a buzz. It gives you a real confidence boost in what you’re doing.”
As for the celebrations? “I think I’m just going to go to bed,” she laughed. “I’ve been riding since seven this morning!”
