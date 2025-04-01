{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Places to stay if you’re heading to Addington for Winter Dressage Champs or Blue Chips

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • This year, Addington Equestrian is playing host to the Blue Chip Showjumping Finals (9–13 April), and the Winter Dressage Championships (16–20 April). We’ve put together a list of hotels near Addington Equestrian, as well as B&Bs and holiday lets at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.

    With such popular events drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, accommodation near the venue tends to fill up fast, so don’t hang around if you find something suitable. Accommodation is listed by driving distance from the venue (MK18 2JR).

    Accomodation near Addington Equestrian by type

    Hotels near Addington Equestrian

    The Bell Hotel
    Distance to Addington: 2 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.5/5
    This hotel serves awarding-winning pies, so it’s worth making sure you’re there in time for dinner.

    View Deal

    Travelodge Buckingham
    Distance: 3.9 miles | Tripadvisor: 4/5
    This is the closest budget hotel to the venue.

    View Deal

    Villiers Hotel
    Distance: 4.7 miles | Tripadvisor: 4/5
    This Buckingham hotel offers free parking.

    View Deal

    Horwood House Hotel
    Distance: 5.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.5/5
    In acres of stunning grounds, Horwood House provides free wifi, a gym, an indoor pool and free parking.

    View Deal

    Kingfisher Hotel, Golf and Country Club
    Distance: 8.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4/5
    If you’re travelling with a non-horsey person, they’ll appreciate this choice of stay.

    View Deal

    The Five Arrows Hotel
    Distance: 10.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
    If you’re looking for luxury, this Grade II listed boutique hotel stands at the gates of stunning Waddesdon Manor.

    View Deal

    B&B’s and holiday lets near Addington Equestrian

    Weatherhead Farm
    Distance: 6.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 5/5
    This air-conditioned accommodation includes access to a garden and barbecue facilities.

    View Deal

    Home Farm B&B
    Distance: 7.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 5/5
    This farmhouse offers a luxury bed and breakfast.

    View Deal

    The Three Horseshoes
    Distance: 7.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.5/5
    This village pub is ideal if you’re looking to eat on site.

    View Deal

    The Nook
    Distance: 8 miles
    This one-bed holiday let offers a fully equipped kitchen and private parking.

    View Deal

    Twain Way
    Distance: 8.9 miles
    This three-bed holiday let sleeps up to five people and has everything you need to feel at home.

    View Deal

    You may also enjoy reading…

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Georgia Guerin
    Georgia Guerin

    H&H’s head of e-commerce
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget, and manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015. She is also editor of H∓H’s sister site, PetsRadar.
    Georgia Guerin

    You may like...