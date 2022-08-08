Bury Farm plays host to a wide variety of equestrian events throughout the year, ranging from the BD Quest Championship Finals to the Bareback Jumping Challenge. Finding hotels near Bury Farm Equestrian Village will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.
We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Bury Farm Equestrian Village, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the venue (LU7 9BT).
Hotels near Bury Farm
The Swan Hotel, Leighton Buzzard
Distance to Bury Farm: 3.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
The Hunt Lodge, Leighton Buzzard
Distance to Bury Farm: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |
View at booking.com
Pendley Manor, Tring
Distance to Bury Farm: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
The Old Palace Lodge, Dunstable
Distance to Bury Farm: 8.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Redwings Lodge, Hockliffe
Distance to Bury Farm: 8.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
Highwayman Hotel, Dunstable
Distance to Bury Farm: 9.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 2½/5 |
View at booking.com
Travelodge Luton
Distance to Bury Farm: 11.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at travelodge.co.uk
Guesthouses, inns and B&Bs near Bury Farm
White Horse Pub, Leighton Buzzard
Distance to Bury Farm: 3.9 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
The Dukes, Heath and Reach
Distance to Bury Farm: 5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
The Heath Inn, Heath and Reach
Distance to Bury Farm: 5.5 miles | Type: Inn| Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
The Anglers Retreat, Marsworth
Distance to Bury Farm: 5.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Old Hunters Lodge, Whipsnade
Distance to Bury Farm: 7.2 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
The Pheasant Inn, Dunstable
Distance to Bury Farm: 7.7 miles | Type: Inn| Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
Holiday lets and apartments near Bury Farm
Old Town View, Leighton Buzzard
Distance to Bury Farm: 3.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |
View at booking.com
Nera Stay, Leighton Buzzard
Distance to Bury Farm: 3.8 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |
View at booking.com
Linslade Apartment, Leighton Buzzard
Distance to Bury Farm: 3.9 miles | Type: 3-bed apartment |
View at booking.com
Loxley Farm Barn, Long Marston
Distance to Bury Farm: 5 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let |
View at booking.com
Mount Pleasant Farm Apartment, Wing
Distance to Bury Farm: 5.9 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |
View at booking.com
The Maltings Apartment, Dunstable
Distance to Bury Farm: 7.9 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |
View at booking.com
The Old Methodist Chapel, Cublington
Distance to Bury Farm: 8 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let |
View at booking.com
The Old Chapel Cottage, Tebworth
Distance to Bury Farm: 8.5 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let |
View at booking.com
House in Houghton Regis
Distance to Bury Farm: 9.9 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let |
View at booking.com
