{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Need somewhere to stay near Bury Farm? Here are some great options…

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • Bury Farm plays host to a wide variety of equestrian events throughout the year, ranging from the BD Quest Championship Finals to the Bareback Jumping Challenge. Finding hotels near Bury Farm Equestrian Village will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Bury Farm Equestrian Village, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the venue (LU7 9BT).

    Hotels near Bury Farm

    The Swan Hotel, Leighton Buzzard

    Distance to Bury Farm: 3.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Hunt Lodge, Leighton Buzzard

    Distance to Bury Farm: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Pendley Manor, Tring

    Distance to Bury Farm: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Old Palace Lodge, Dunstable

    Distance to Bury Farm: 8.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Redwings Lodge, Hockliffe

    Distance to Bury Farm: 8.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Highwayman Hotel, Dunstable

    Distance to Bury Farm: 9.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 2½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Travelodge Luton

    Distance to Bury Farm: 11.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    Guesthouses, inns and B&Bs near Bury Farm

    White Horse Pub, Leighton Buzzard

    Distance to Bury Farm: 3.9 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Dukes, Heath and Reach

    Distance to Bury Farm: 5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Heath Inn, Heath and Reach

    Distance to Bury Farm: 5.5 miles | Type: Inn| Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Anglers Retreat, Marsworth

    Distance to Bury Farm: 5.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Old Hunters Lodge, Whipsnade

    Distance to Bury Farm: 7.2 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Pheasant Inn, Dunstable

    Distance to Bury Farm: 7.7 miles | Type: Inn| Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Holiday lets and apartments near Bury Farm

    Old Town View, Leighton Buzzard

    Distance to Bury Farm: 3.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |

    View at booking.com

    Nera Stay, Leighton Buzzard

    Distance to Bury Farm: 3.8 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |

    View at booking.com

    Linslade Apartment, Leighton Buzzard

    Distance to Bury Farm: 3.9 miles | Type: 3-bed apartment |

    View at booking.com

    Loxley Farm Barn, Long Marston

    Distance to Bury Farm: 5 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let |

    View at booking.com

    Mount Pleasant Farm Apartment, Wing

    Distance to Bury Farm: 5.9 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |

    View at booking.com

    The Maltings Apartment, Dunstable

    Distance to Bury Farm: 7.9 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |

    View at booking.com

    The Old Methodist Chapel, Cublington

    Distance to Bury Farm: 8 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let |

    View at booking.com

    The Old Chapel Cottage, Tebworth

    Distance to Bury Farm: 8.5 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let |

    View at booking.com

    House in Houghton Regis

    Distance to Bury Farm: 9.9 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let |

    View at booking.com

    You might also like:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...