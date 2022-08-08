



Bury Farm plays host to a wide variety of equestrian events throughout the year, ranging from the BD Quest Championship Finals to the Bareback Jumping Challenge. Finding hotels near Bury Farm Equestrian Village will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Bury Farm Equestrian Village, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the venue (LU7 9BT).

Hotels near Bury Farm

The Swan Hotel, Leighton Buzzard

Distance to Bury Farm: 3.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

The Hunt Lodge, Leighton Buzzard

Distance to Bury Farm: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

View at booking.com

Pendley Manor, Tring

Distance to Bury Farm: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

The Old Palace Lodge, Dunstable

Distance to Bury Farm: 8.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Redwings Lodge, Hockliffe

Distance to Bury Farm: 8.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Highwayman Hotel, Dunstable

Distance to Bury Farm: 9.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 2½/5 |

View at booking.com

Travelodge Luton

Distance to Bury Farm: 11.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

Guesthouses, inns and B&Bs near Bury Farm

White Horse Pub, Leighton Buzzard

Distance to Bury Farm: 3.9 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

The Dukes, Heath and Reach

Distance to Bury Farm: 5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

The Heath Inn, Heath and Reach

Distance to Bury Farm: 5.5 miles | Type: Inn| Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

The Anglers Retreat, Marsworth

Distance to Bury Farm: 5.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Old Hunters Lodge, Whipsnade

Distance to Bury Farm: 7.2 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

The Pheasant Inn, Dunstable

Distance to Bury Farm: 7.7 miles | Type: Inn| Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Holiday lets and apartments near Bury Farm

Old Town View, Leighton Buzzard

Distance to Bury Farm: 3.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |

View at booking.com

Nera Stay, Leighton Buzzard

Distance to Bury Farm: 3.8 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |

View at booking.com

Linslade Apartment, Leighton Buzzard

Distance to Bury Farm: 3.9 miles | Type: 3-bed apartment |

View at booking.com

Loxley Farm Barn, Long Marston

Distance to Bury Farm: 5 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let |

View at booking.com

Mount Pleasant Farm Apartment, Wing

Distance to Bury Farm: 5.9 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |

View at booking.com

The Maltings Apartment, Dunstable

Distance to Bury Farm: 7.9 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |

View at booking.com

The Old Methodist Chapel, Cublington

Distance to Bury Farm: 8 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let |

View at booking.com

The Old Chapel Cottage, Tebworth

Distance to Bury Farm: 8.5 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let |

View at booking.com

House in Houghton Regis

Distance to Bury Farm: 9.9 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let |

View at booking.com

