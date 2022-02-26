



Hartpury University, which is situated just outside of Gloucester, hosts a number of big shows and championships throughout the year, including the Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships and the NAF Five Star Winter Championships, incorporating the Petplan Area Festival Championships. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near Hartpury, including nearby hotels and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. With such popular events drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, accommodation tends to fill up fast, so don’t hang around.

Check out these places to stay near Hartpury listed in order of distance from the venue (GL9 1DF)…

Cottage with character, Kozicot

Distance to Hartpury: 2.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Malswick Mill, Newent

Distance to Hartpury: 3.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

New County Hotel, Gloucester

Distance to Hartpury: 4.1 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Gloucester Longford

Distance to Hartpury: 4.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Travelodge Gloucester

Distance to Hartpury: 4.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

Chesterton Court Apartment, Longford

Distance to Hartpury: 4.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Gloucester Quayside

Distance to Hartpury: 4.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Linden Tree, Gloucester

Distance to Hartpury: 5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

The New Inn, Gloucester

Distance to Hartpury: 5.1 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Oakwood Hotel, Twigworth

Distance to Hartpury: 5.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Gloucester Barnwood

Distance to Hartpury: 7.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at premierinn.com

The Kings Head Inn, Longhope

Distance to Hartpury: 8.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Travelodge Cheltenham

Distance to Hartpury: 9.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

