Hartpury University, which is situated just outside of Gloucester, hosts a number of big shows and championships throughout the year, including the Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships and the NAF Five Star Winter Championships, incorporating the Petplan Area Festival Championships. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near Hartpury, including nearby hotels and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. With such popular events drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, accommodation tends to fill up fast, so don’t hang around.
Check out these places to stay near Hartpury listed in order of distance from the venue (GL9 1DF)…
Cottage with character, Kozicot
Distance to Hartpury: 2.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Malswick Mill, Newent
Distance to Hartpury: 3.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
New County Hotel, Gloucester
Distance to Hartpury: 4.1 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |
View at booking.com
Premier Inn Gloucester Longford
Distance to Hartpury: 4.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at premierinn.com
Travelodge Gloucester
Distance to Hartpury: 4.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at travelodge.co.uk
Chesterton Court Apartment, Longford
Distance to Hartpury: 4.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
Premier Inn Gloucester Quayside
Distance to Hartpury: 4.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at premierinn.com
Linden Tree, Gloucester
Distance to Hartpury: 5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
The New Inn, Gloucester
Distance to Hartpury: 5.1 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
Oakwood Hotel, Twigworth
Distance to Hartpury: 5.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Premier Inn Gloucester Barnwood
Distance to Hartpury: 7.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at premierinn.com
The Kings Head Inn, Longhope
Distance to Hartpury: 8.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
Travelodge Cheltenham
Distance to Hartpury: 9.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at travelodge.co.uk
