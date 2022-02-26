{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Looking for somewhere to stay near Hartpury? We’ve got you covered…

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Hartpury University, which is situated just outside of Gloucester, hosts a number of big shows and championships throughout the year, including the Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships and the NAF Five Star Winter Championships, incorporating the Petplan Area Festival Championships. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near Hartpury, including nearby hotels and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. With such popular events drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, accommodation tends to fill up fast, so don’t hang around.

    Check out these places to stay near Hartpury listed in order of distance from the venue (GL9 1DF)…

    Cottage with character, Kozicot

    Distance to Hartpury: 2.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Malswick Mill, Newent

    Distance to Hartpury: 3.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    New County Hotel, Gloucester

    Distance to Hartpury: 4.1 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Gloucester Longford

    Distance to Hartpury: 4.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Travelodge Gloucester

    Distance to Hartpury: 4.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    Chesterton Court Apartment, Longford

    Distance to Hartpury: 4.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Gloucester Quayside

    Distance to Hartpury: 4.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Linden Tree, Gloucester

    Distance to Hartpury: 5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The New Inn, Gloucester

    Distance to Hartpury: 5.1 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Oakwood Hotel, Twigworth

    Distance to Hartpury: 5.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Gloucester Barnwood

    Distance to Hartpury: 7.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    The Kings Head Inn, Longhope

    Distance to Hartpury: 8.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Travelodge Cheltenham

    Distance to Hartpury: 9.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    You might also like:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...