Gatcombe Park, which is the country residence of Princess Anne in Gloucestershire, hosts The Festival of British Eventing (5–7 August 2022). Finding hotels near Gatcombe Park will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Gatcombe Park, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the estate (GL6 9AT).

Hotels near Gatcombe Park

The Ragged Cot, Minchinhampton

Distance to Gatcombe: 1.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Amberley Inn, Amberley

Distance to Gatcombe: 2.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Burleigh Court Hotel, Burleigh

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Egypt Mill Hotel, Nailsworth

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Wild Garlic Rooms, Nailsworth

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Stroud

Distance to Gatcombe: 5.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Travelodge Stonehouse

Distance to Gatcombe: 9.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Gatcombe Park

The Queen Matilda Country Inn, Avening

Distance to Gatcombe: 1.8 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

The Old Lodge, Minchinhampton

Distance to Gatcombe: 2.7 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Highview B&B, Nailsworth

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.8 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Vineyard Barn, South Woodchester

Distance to Gatcombe: 4.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

The Light House, Tetbury

Distance to Gatcombe: 5.7 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Oak House No.1, Tetbury

Distance to Gatcombe: 5.7 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

Holiday lets and apartments near Gatcombe Park

Little Culver, Minchinhampton

Distance to Gatcombe: 1.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

No 35 West End, Minchinhampton

Distance to Gatcombe: 1.4 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Hyde Tyning Cottage, Stroud

Distance to Gatcombe: 6.6 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

Folly Cottage, Avening

Distance to Gatcombe: 2 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

The Coach House, Box

Distance to Gatcombe: 2.1 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Bluebell Cottage, Box

Distance to Gatcombe: 2.6 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

The Studio at No.6, Brimscombe

Distance to Gatcombe: 4.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Ridings Farm, France Lynch

Distance to Gatcombe: 6.2 miles | Type: 5-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Fountain Street Apartments, Nailsworth

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.3 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Railway Cottages, Nailsworth

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.4 miles | Type: 1, 2 and 3-bed apartments | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Weavers Cottage, Nailsworth

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.4 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Trade Digs, Brimscombe

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.5 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Penrith Lodge, Brimscombe

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.5 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Garden House, Nailsworth

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.6 miles | Type: 6-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Stone Cottages, Nailsworth

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.6 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Combe Cottage, Brimscombe

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.4 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Cotswold Stone Cottage, Brownshill

Distance to Gatcombe: 5.1 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Springfield Coach House, Chalford

Distance to Gatcombe: 4.1 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

The Garden Cottage, Amberley

Distance to Gatcombe: 3.5 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

October Cottage, Chalford

Distance to Gatcombe: 4.7 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

