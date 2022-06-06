Gatcombe Park, which is the country residence of Princess Anne in Gloucestershire, hosts The Festival of British Eventing (5–7 August 2022). Finding hotels near Gatcombe Park will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.
We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Gatcombe Park, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the estate (GL6 9AT).
Hotels near Gatcombe Park
The Ragged Cot, Minchinhampton
Distance to Gatcombe: 1.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Amberley Inn, Amberley
Distance to Gatcombe: 2.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Burleigh Court Hotel, Burleigh
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Egypt Mill Hotel, Nailsworth
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Wild Garlic Rooms, Nailsworth
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Premier Inn Stroud
Distance to Gatcombe: 5.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Travelodge Stonehouse
Distance to Gatcombe: 9.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Gatcombe Park
The Queen Matilda Country Inn, Avening
Distance to Gatcombe: 1.8 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
The Old Lodge, Minchinhampton
Distance to Gatcombe: 2.7 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Highview B&B, Nailsworth
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.8 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Vineyard Barn, South Woodchester
Distance to Gatcombe: 4.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
The Light House, Tetbury
Distance to Gatcombe: 5.7 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Oak House No.1, Tetbury
Distance to Gatcombe: 5.7 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
Holiday lets and apartments near Gatcombe Park
Little Culver, Minchinhampton
Distance to Gatcombe: 1.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
No 35 West End, Minchinhampton
Distance to Gatcombe: 1.4 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Hyde Tyning Cottage, Stroud
Distance to Gatcombe: 6.6 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
Folly Cottage, Avening
Distance to Gatcombe: 2 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
The Coach House, Box
Distance to Gatcombe: 2.1 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Bluebell Cottage, Box
Distance to Gatcombe: 2.6 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
The Studio at No.6, Brimscombe
Distance to Gatcombe: 4.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Ridings Farm, France Lynch
Distance to Gatcombe: 6.2 miles | Type: 5-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Fountain Street Apartments, Nailsworth
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.3 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Railway Cottages, Nailsworth
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.4 miles | Type: 1, 2 and 3-bed apartments | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Weavers Cottage, Nailsworth
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.4 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Trade Digs, Brimscombe
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.5 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Penrith Lodge, Brimscombe
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.5 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Garden House, Nailsworth
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.6 miles | Type: 6-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Stone Cottages, Nailsworth
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.6 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Combe Cottage, Brimscombe
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.4 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Cotswold Stone Cottage, Brownshill
Distance to Gatcombe: 5.1 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Springfield Coach House, Chalford
Distance to Gatcombe: 4.1 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
The Garden Cottage, Amberley
Distance to Gatcombe: 3.5 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
October Cottage, Chalford
Distance to Gatcombe: 4.7 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
