Planning a trip to Gatcombe? Here are some places to stay…

    • Gatcombe Park, which is the country residence of Princess Anne in Gloucestershire, hosts The Festival of British Eventing (5–7 August 2022). Finding hotels near Gatcombe Park will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Gatcombe Park, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the estate (GL6 9AT).

    Hotels near Gatcombe Park

    The Ragged Cot, Minchinhampton

    Distance to Gatcombe: 1.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Amberley Inn, Amberley

    Distance to Gatcombe: 2.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Burleigh Court Hotel, Burleigh

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Egypt Mill Hotel, Nailsworth

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Wild Garlic Rooms, Nailsworth

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Stroud

    Distance to Gatcombe: 5.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Travelodge Stonehouse

    Distance to Gatcombe: 9.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk 

    Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Gatcombe Park

    The Queen Matilda Country Inn, Avening

    Distance to Gatcombe: 1.8 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Old Lodge, Minchinhampton

    Distance to Gatcombe: 2.7 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Highview B&B, Nailsworth

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.8 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Vineyard Barn, South Woodchester

    Distance to Gatcombe: 4.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Light House, Tetbury

    Distance to Gatcombe: 5.7 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Oak House No.1, Tetbury

    Distance to Gatcombe: 5.7 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Holiday lets and apartments near Gatcombe Park

    Little Culver, Minchinhampton

    Distance to Gatcombe: 1.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    No 35 West End, Minchinhampton

    Distance to Gatcombe: 1.4 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Hyde Tyning Cottage, Stroud

    Distance to Gatcombe: 6.6 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Folly Cottage, Avening

    Distance to Gatcombe: 2 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    The Coach House, Box

    Distance to Gatcombe: 2.1 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Bluebell Cottage, Box

    Distance to Gatcombe: 2.6 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    The Studio at No.6, Brimscombe

    Distance to Gatcombe: 4.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Ridings Farm, France Lynch

    Distance to Gatcombe: 6.2 miles | Type: 5-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Fountain Street Apartments, Nailsworth

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.3 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Railway Cottages, Nailsworth

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.4 miles | Type: 1, 2 and 3-bed apartments | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Weavers Cottage, Nailsworth

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.4 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Trade Digs, Brimscombe

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.5 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Penrith Lodge, Brimscombe

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.5 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Garden House, Nailsworth

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.6 miles | Type: 6-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Stone Cottages, Nailsworth

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.6 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Combe Cottage, Brimscombe

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.4 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Cotswold Stone Cottage, Brownshill

    Distance to Gatcombe: 5.1 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Springfield Coach House, Chalford

    Distance to Gatcombe: 4.1 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    The Garden Cottage, Amberley

    Distance to Gatcombe: 3.5 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    October Cottage, Chalford

    Distance to Gatcombe: 4.7 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

