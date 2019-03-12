Badminton Horse Trials accommodation: where to stay

Badminton Horse Trials (1-5 May 2019) is always a highlight of the eventing season, so if you are looking to make the most of the event by staying close by, check out our comprehensive list of Badminton Horse Trials accommodation.

Five miles from Badminton

The Kings Arms, Didmarton, Badminton, Glos (tel: 01454 238245) www.kingsarmsdidmarton.co.uk

Manor House Hotel, Castle Combe , Chippenham, Wilts (tel: 01249 782206) www.manorhouse.co.uk

Moda Hotel, High Street, Chipping Sodbury, S Glos (tel: 01454 312135) www.modahouse.co.uk

Cross Hands Hotel, Old Sodbury, Chipping Sodbury, S Glos (tel: 01454 313000) www.oldenglishinns.co.uk

Pinkney Court, Nr Malmesbury, Wiltshire, SN16 0PD (Tel: 01666 841440)

www.pinkneycourt.com

Five-10 miles from Badminton

Snooty Fox Hotel, Market Place, Tetbury, Glos (tel: 01666 502436) snooty-fox.co.uk

Priory Inn, London Road, Tetbury, Glos (tel: 01666 502251) www.theprioryinn.co.uk

Hare & Hounds Hotel, Westonbirt, Tetbury, Glos (tel: 01666 881000 ) www.cotswold-inns-hotels.co.uk

10-15 miles from Badminton

Angel Hotel, Market Place, Chippenham, Wilts (tel: 01249 652615) www.legacy-hotels.co.uk

Lucknam Park, Colerne, Chippenham, Wilts (tel: 01225 742777) www.lucknampark.co.uk

Stanton Manor, Stanton St. Quintin, Chippenham, Wilts (tel: 01666837552) www.stantonmanor.co.uk

At the Sign of the Angel, Lacock, Chippenham, Wilts (tel: 01249 730230) www.signoftheangel.co.uk

The Lansdowne Strand Hotel, The Strand, Calne, Wilts (tel: 01249812488) www.lansdownestrand.co.uk

Methuen Arms Hotel, Corsham, Wilts (tel: 01249 717060)

themethuenarms.com

The Old Bell Hotel & Restaurant, Abbey Row, Malmesbury, Wilts (tel: 01666 822344) www.oldbellhotel.co.uk

The Old Rectory, Crudwell, Malesbury, Wilts (tel: 01666 577194) www.therectoryhotel.com

Mayfield House Hotel, Crudwell, Malesbury, Wilts (tel: 01666 577409) www.mayfieldhousehotel.co.uk

Prince of Wales Hotel, Berkley Road, Nr Berkeley, Glos (tel: 01453 810474) www.bayhotels.co.uk

De Vere Tortworth Court Hotel, Tortworth, Wotton-under-Edge, Glos (tel: 0800374692) www.tortworthcourthotel.co.uk

New Road Guest House, 31 New Road, Chippenham, Wilts (tel: 01249 657259) www.newroadguesthouse.co.uk

15+ miles from Badminton

Bath

Bath Tasburgh Hotel, Warminster Road, Bath (tel: 01225 425096) tasburghhouse.co.uk

The Bath Priory, Weston Road, Bath (tel: 01225 331922)

www.thebathpriory.co.uk

Hilton National Hotel, Walcot Street, Bath (tel: 01225 463411) www.hilton.com

Bailbrook House Hotel, London Road West, Bath (tel: 01225 855100) www.bailbrookhouse.co.uk

Travelodge Bath Hotel, Widcombe Basin, Bath (tel: 08719846407) www.travelodge.co.uk

Wentworth House Hotel, 106 Bloomfield Road, Bath (tel: 01225 339193)

www.wentworthhouse.co.uk

Windsor Hotel, 69 Great Pulteney Street, Bath, BA2 4DL (tel: 01225 422100)

www.bathwindsorguesthouse.com

Bath area

Leigh Park Hotel, Bradford-on-Avon, Wilts (tel: 01225 864885)

www.leighparkhotel.co.uk

Widbrook Grange Hotel, Trowbridge Road, Bradford-on-Avon, Wilts (tel: 01225 864750) www.widbrookgrange.co.uk

Homewood Park Hotel, Hinton Charterhouse, Bath (tel: 01225 809223) www.homewoodpark.co.uk

Cirencester

Corinium Court Hotel, 12 Gloucester Street, Cirencester, Glos (tel: 01285 659711) www.coriniumhotel.com

Kings Head Hotel, Market Place, Cirencester, Glos (Tel: 01285 700900) kingshead-hotel.co.uk

The Fleece, Market Place, Cirencester, Glos (tel: 01285 658507) thefleececirencester.co.uk

Cirencester area

The Crown of Crucis, Ampney Crucis, Cirencester, Glos (tel: 01285 851806) www.thecrownofcrucis.co.uk

Sheep, Sheep Street, Stow-on-the-Wold, Glos (tel: 01451 830344)

www.thesheepstow.co.uk

New Inn at Coln, Coln St Aldwyns, Cirencester, Glos (tel: 01285 750651)

www.new-inn.uk

The Swan Hotel, Bibury, Glos (tel: 01285 740695)

www.cotswold-inns-hotels.co.uk

