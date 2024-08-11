



Tim Price retained his British open championship title at the British Championships today (11 August). Riding Joe and Alex Giannamore’s Vitali, Tim cruised around the track at the Gatcombe Festival of British Eventing replacement, the NAF Five Star Hartpury International Horse Trials, clocking just 1.2 time-faults – the fastest time of the day.

New Zealander Tim was second after the dressage aboard 14-year-old Vitali on 20.5 with Kitty King leading the way on Vendredi Biats with 20.4, but Tim’s speedy cross-country round propelled him to the top of the leaderboard.

“He’s so well suited to this sort of competition. He obviously hasn’t had the best record showjumping when that phase is on day three – that’s something I’m still working on and it will come,” explained Tim. “But in this one-day format, it suits him. He’s got fresher legs this way around and everything is a bit more related to the training you put in for the dressage over the days leading in so the body is a bit more manageable, whereas in a three-day format, he gets more strung out across country and it’s a lot to put him back together.

“He’s such a a showman in the dressage, and then we got a clear showjumping round out of him and it’s then a bit game on because he’s a fast horse. He’s been there, done that. The time was super-tight and then I heard Em [Emily King] had gone pretty close to it and I thought ‘gosh, I was trying to get close to the time on my other rides and I was miles off’. But he was super and is so adjustable at speed, which of course helps.

“There was lots to do on the cross-country and it was strong enough. It is good Burghley prep and for what Hartpury is able to offer, it was up there with one of the better tracks.”

Comparing the British open championship at Hartpury to Gatcombe, Tim says it’s a good preparation but slightly different.

“In terms of Burghley, last year I really missed not having Gatcombe as a prep-run [owing to the event’s abandonment] as it just set horses up so brilliantly. This obviously isn’t Gatcombe, but it still got right into my horse’s bread basket – there were enough hills, so I’m hoping this will stand him in very good stead for Burghley and having a bit more gas in the tank than we had there last year when we didn’t get the Gatcombe run.”

Emily King crowned British champion

Emily King was crowned British National champion in the British open championship, as she was the highest-placed Brit, finishing second on her own, Philippe Brivois and the Valmy Biats Syndicate’s Valmy Biats. Emily follows in the footsteps of her mother Mary King, who took this title in 1990, 1991, 1996 and 2007.

It was very close at the top following the dressage with just .4 of a penalty separating the top three, but Emily’s cross-country round, where she incurred the joint-second fastest round of the day for 3.2 time-faults, moved her from third after the first two phases into the runner-up spot.

The highly consistent combination of Kitty King and Vendredi Biats added 8.4 cross-country time-faults to a dressage of 20.4 to finish third.

“He pulled a shoe off early on at fence eight so that made it hard to be quick, but he went really well, did a lovely dressage test and showjumped brilliantly,” explained Kitty of the 15-year-old, owned by Diana Bown, Samantha Wilson, Sally Lloyd-Baker and John Eyre. “He’s so consistent now at this level.”

Kitty stated that the plan is to take ‘Froggy’ to Maryland 5 Star in October.

“I’ve raised half of the funds to take him there, I’ve just got to raise the other half now. I’m hoping to raise the rest by offering someone to ‘adopt’ him for the week, so they will get the full owner experience at the event, but without being named as an owner.”

Zara Tindall and five-star stalwart Class Affair were fourth on 30.7, while Tim Price finished fifth on 37.8 with Coup De Coeur Dudevin.

Of the 34 starters, 30 jumped clear around the Eric Winter-designed cross-country course, while akin to Gatcombe, nobody made the 7min 1sec optimum time.

