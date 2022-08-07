‘It was a really clever course’: leaderboard shake up following Gatcombe open championship showjumping





Pippa Funnell has claimed the lead in the Gatcombe Horse Trials British open championship at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing ahead of the cross-country later today (7 August).

Riding Barbara and Nicholas Walkinshaw’s Billy Walk On, Pippa jumped an immaculate clear round to remain on their 24.4 dressage, which meant they moved up from second place after the first phase.

“It was a clever track because the time was tight but the distances were very waiting,“ explained Pippa after her round in the Magic Millions-sponsored class. “So you could try to ride for the time but at the end of the day you had to sit quiet because of the distances. So it was a really clever course because you had to land and really move through the turns to give yourself enough time to sit quiet.”

Pippa is also third on her own and Marek Sebestak’s Majas Hope having jumped a super clear round to remain on their 29.2 dressage.

New Zealand’s Tim Price has dropped from the top spot into second having jumped a clear round but incurring three time-faults aboard Joe and Alex Giannamore’s Vitali.

“He is a good jumper, but isn’t always the best technician in the showjumping,” Tim explained after his round with the 12-year-old. “He loses concentration because he’s a very highly strung horse in his own way, so his mind is going everywhere often. If he loses concentration he loses his jump a little bit.

“I was very pleased with his round today. I kept him very calm and then he went in and he concentrated. Because I had a couple down at Luhmühlen and he’s hopefully going to Burghley, the theme of the round today was more important so that we can build on it for Burghley.”

Oliver Townend holds both fourth and fifth place with Lukas and Dreamliner respectively.

In total, just four combinations jumped clear inside the time allowed from the 19 starters in the Gatcombe Horse Trials British open championship.

The cross-country will get underway at 3.10pm, with competitors running in reverse order of merit.

You might also be interested in:

Tim Price and Pippa Funnell vie for British open lead after Gatcombe dressage ‘He opened his mouth and the bit fell out’: rider jumps half Gatcombe’s course with broken cheekpiece Talented mare mimics other Tom McEwen stars by taking Gatcombe British intermediate title Oliver Townend scores a one-two in Gatcombe British novice on pair of promising seven-year-olds *Summer savings* 10% extra discount on Horse & Hound with SUMMER10

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.