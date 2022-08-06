



Oliver Townend scored a one-two in the Gatcombe Horse Trials British novice championship at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing this afternoon.

The British Olympic gold medallist won the class on Sir John Peace’s Finley Du Loir, who held his two-phase lead despite 3.6 time-faults across country, and finished second on Chris Gould’s Samiro Cruze MC, who made the time.

After his clear showjumping on the seven-year-old Finley Du Loir, Oliver said of the horse: “He’s top, top class, but he’s green as grass – he’s probably the greenest horse in the field by a country mile. He only started his eventing campaign this year. He’s never seen people, he’s never seen crowds, he’s only seen one intermediate. He’s come here for the experience and whatever comes after that will be a big bonus.”

Tom McEwen’s 3.2 time-faults on Falaise De Riverland, owned by Magdalena Gut, Vicky Bates and David Myers, meant he moved up one spot from fourth after showjumping to finish third.

“She was super. I wouldn’t say it was an unlucky rail in the showjumping, but it’s a shame to have the rail because she jumped a lovely round,” said Tom. “This was a bit of a test to see for the future to see if she’d dig in, if she’d enjoy it and she absolutely loved it. She got a little bit tired, but at no point did she should lose her jump. She’ll have learnt an awful lot.”

As usual at Gatcombe, the time proved tight in this class. Only five pairs made the 5min 16sec target over Mark Phillips’ Gatcombe Horse Trials British novice championship course.

Hungarian rider Noémi Doerfer was second going into the final phase with her own Serengethi, but the Festival of British Eventing debutante had 9.6 time-faults to drop out of the top placings.

