How to watch the Festival of British Eventing on TV





The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing, which is held at Gatcombe Park, is back in 2022 after a three-year hiatus owing to Covid (5–7 August). And if you can’t attend in person, here’s how to watch Gatcombe Horse Trials on TV.

With the Festival hosting championships from The Corinthian Cup for amateur riders right through to the British Open Championship, the weekend showcases the sport of eventing at all levels. The cross-country in Gatcombe Park is often thrilling to watch, with the course, which is designed by Captain Mark Phillips, winding its way up and down the park’s rolling hills.

All the Saturday and Sunday cross-country action from the Festival of British Eventing will be available to watch.

How to watch Gatcombe Horse Trials on TV

Although there will be no terrestrial TV coverage available from this year’s Festival of British Eventing, you can follow all the cross-country action from the Festival of British Eventing on H&C TV, which costs £5.99 per month.

The cross-country is scheduled to start at 11am on Saturday 6 August, when you will be able to watch both the novice and intermediate championships, plus the RoR/NTF retrained racehorse event championship and the open intermediate.

On Sunday 7 August, the cross-country is scheduled to start at 10.30am and you will be able to watch the Corinthian Cup, the open novice and the showcase British Open Championship.

Keep an eye on the Horse & Hound website throughout the event for all the latest news and features as they happen.

Don’t miss our full Festival of British Eventing report in the 11 August issue of Horse & Hound magazine.

