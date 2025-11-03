Watch the Melbourne Cup on TV and don’t miss out on the biggest thoroughbred race in Australia.
The richest two-mile handicap in the world, the Melbourne Cup forms part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival and has been run every year since 1861.
At a glance
- Melbourne Cup 2025 date: Tuesday 4 November 2025
- Melbourne Cup TV coverage: Multiple international broadcasters
How to watch the Melbourne Cup
There are a number of international broadcasters with rights to the Melbourne Cup Carnival, including…
- Australia – Channel 9/9 Now (FREE) or Racing.com
- Canada – Sportsnet
- Ireland – Virgin Media/Virgin Media Play (FREE)
- New Zealand – TVNZ1/TVNZ+ (FREE)
- US – Fox Sports
- UK – Sky Sports Racing
How to watch the Melbourne Cup live from anywhere
A VPN is your ultimate companion to watching horse racing safely online, wherever you are in the world.
A Virtual Private Network will unblock the geo-restrictions you find on most streaming platforms, so you can get your usual coverage even while abroad. A VPN will also keep you secure while online, using encrypted connections to ensure your data remains private.
How to use a VPN
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.
3. Then head over to your chosen provider on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.
What is the Melbourne Cup?
The Melbourne Cup is an annual Group One race held in Melbourne, Australia, at the Flemington Racecourse. It is a 3,200m race for horses aged three and over, conducted by the Victoria Racing Club and is the highlight of the Melbourne Spring Racing Carnival.
It is the richest two-mile handicap in the world and one of the richest turf races – it is known as “the race that stops the nation”.
What time is the Melbourne Cup?
The Melbourne Cup post time is 3pm (local time, AEDT) on Tuesday 4 November 2025. This equates to 4am British time on Tuesday 4 November.
Melbourne Cup Day post times
Time is provided in local time (AEDT), followed by British time in brackets.
10:45 (23:45) | Race 1: Darley Maribyrnong Plate
11:20 (00:20) | Race 2: MA Services Grand Handicap
12:00 (01:00) | Race 3: TAB Trophy
12:40 (01:40) | Race 4: The Schweppervescence Plate
13:20 (02:20) | Race 5: Australian Heritage Cup
13:55 (02:55) | Race 6: Kirin Ichiban Plate
15:00 (04:00) | Race 7: Lexus Melbourne Cup
15:50 (04:50) | Race 8: Lexus Amanda Elliott
16:35 (05:35) | Race 9: The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes
17:15 (06:15) | Race 10: Channel 9 Trophy
