Watch the Melbourne Cup on TV and don’t miss out on the biggest thoroughbred race in Australia.

The richest two-mile handicap in the world, the Melbourne Cup forms part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival and has been run every year since 1861.

At a glance

Melbourne Cup 2025 date: Tuesday 4 November 2025

Tuesday 4 November 2025 Melbourne Cup TV coverage: Multiple international broadcasters

How to watch the Melbourne Cup

There are a number of international broadcasters with rights to the Melbourne Cup Carnival, including…

Australia – Channel 9/9 Now (FREE) or Racing.com

– Channel 9/9 Now (FREE) or Racing.com Canada – Sportsnet

– Sportsnet Ireland – Virgin Media/Virgin Media Play (FREE)

– Virgin Media/Virgin Media Play (FREE) New Zealand – TVNZ1/TVNZ+ (FREE)

– TVNZ1/TVNZ+ (FREE) US – Fox Sports

– Fox Sports UK – Sky Sports Racing

How to watch the Melbourne Cup live from anywhere

A VPN is your ultimate companion to watching horse racing safely online, wherever you are in the world.

A Virtual Private Network will unblock the geo-restrictions you find on most streaming platforms, so you can get your usual coverage even while abroad. A VPN will also keep you secure while online, using encrypted connections to ensure your data remains private.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service, such as NordVPN, which our colleagues at TechRadar rate as the best VPN service in the business. You can try 100% risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and, right now, a big discount.

What is the Melbourne Cup?

The Melbourne Cup is an annual Group One race held in Melbourne, Australia, at the Flemington Racecourse. It is a 3,200m race for horses aged three and over, conducted by the Victoria Racing Club and is the highlight of the Melbourne Spring Racing Carnival.

It is the richest two-mile handicap in the world and one of the richest turf races – it is known as “the race that stops the nation”.

What time is the Melbourne Cup?

The Melbourne Cup post time is 3pm (local time, AEDT) on Tuesday 4 November 2025. This equates to 4am British time on Tuesday 4 November.

Melbourne Cup Day post times

Time is provided in local time (AEDT), followed by British time in brackets.

10:45 (23:45) | Race 1: Darley Maribyrnong Plate

11:20 (00:20) | Race 2: MA Services Grand Handicap

12:00 (01:00) | Race 3: TAB Trophy

12:40 (01:40) | Race 4: The Schweppervescence Plate

13:20 (02:20) | Race 5: Australian Heritage Cup

13:55 (02:55) | Race 6: Kirin Ichiban Plate

15:00 (04:00) | Race 7: Lexus Melbourne Cup

15:50 (04:50) | Race 8: Lexus Amanda Elliott

16:35 (05:35) | Race 9: The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes

17:15 (06:15) | Race 10: Channel 9 Trophy

