Irish singing sensation takes shock 90/1 win in biggest race of the year





An Irish jockey who considered a singing career instead of the turf has won one of the biggest races of the year at 90/1 odds.

Robbie Dolan, who was a finalist in The Voice Australia 2022, won the Lexus Melbourne Cup with outsider Knight’s Choice, for trainers Sheila Laxon and John Symons.

It was a first ride in the race for Robbie, who moved to Australia from Ireland eight years ago, and said he could not quite believe his victory.

“Well, pinch me. I think I’m dreaming,” he said. “This is the biggest race in the world, and to win it is just incredible.

“I’ve got my family here, my partner Christine, our little baby Masie. My dad flew over from Ireland, and now you’ve got me in tears.”

Robbie appeared on The Voice two years ago and made it to the last 24, mentored by singer Rita Ora. He said after his Melbourne Cup win that he could “easily have given up riding” to sing, but that his love for racing and horses drew him back. But it was music that led him to trainer Sheila Laxon, as he met her while he was singing on the Melbourne Cup-themed cruise.

“What an amazing ride by Robbie,” Sheila said. “He’s not just a good singer!”

Robbie added that many had doubted the five-year-old Knight’s Choice but he kept the faith.

“He’s only a small little horse, but he gives his all every start, and that’s half the battle with him,” he said. “And he’s proved a lot of people wrong.”

