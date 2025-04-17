‘Mud on his boots and sunlight in his soul’: equestrian world mourns true horseman who died after warm-up fall





The equestrian world is mourning a “horseman in the truest and most classical sense”, who died aged 60 on 15 April.

Chris Moyce, described as a gentleman rider of the old school, died in hospital, 11 days after he had a fall in a competition warm-up at Bury Farm.

Chris was not simply a showjumper. He was a horseman in the truest and most classical sense – the kind of man whose quiet expertise, generosity of spirit, and sheer feel for a horse marked him out in a world that prizes both grit and grace. His life, shaped by the rhythm of hooves and the changing English seasons, was one spent in honest labour and noble sport.

Based at Stablegate Farm in the Elham Valley, that gentlest and greenest corner of Kent, Chris began his career under the tutelage of Nicholas Smith, a stalwart of the international circuit. Theirs was a partnership built not just on technique, but on trust and mutual respect – qualities Chris carried with him throughout his long and distinguished career.

Chris rode many of Nicholas’s horses to international acclaim, producing countless young prospects who went on to shine under other riders after Chris’s steady and skilful guidance. One of Chris’s horses, Pjort, found success on the international stage with Geoff Luckett.

For decades, Chris represented Britain with humility and pride, competing with distinction at home and abroad. He was, in every sense, a competitor’s competitor, a man who played fair, rode straight, and trained hard. He was never one to chase the spotlight, but those in the know, and there are many, recognised in him a rare blend of subtlety and steel.

Chris was a gifted coach and a mentor to many. A UKCC Level 3 British Showjumping coach, he was revered not only for his technical knowledge but for the patience and kindness he offered to horses and riders alike. He believed in doing things the right way; the old way, with consistency, discipline, and deep care. He never rushed a horse, he never cut corners; he let talent emerge in its own time, quietly guiding, always encouraging.

More recently, Chris had turned to breeding, working with Sam Geddes to develop British sport horses of exceptional quality. Their youngstock are testament to his discerning eye and deep understanding of continental bloodlines. They stand now as living legacies of a man who understood horses from the inside out.

BS chief executive Iain Graham said: “Chris supported showjumping in many ways and was greatly respected by officials, staff, and fellow competitors.”

His absence will be keenly felt; in the collecting ring, at the early-morning course walk, over coffee in the lorry park.

Chris Moyce was a man of quiet dignity, with mud on his boots and sunlight in his soul. He leaves behind not only fine young horses and students better for his teaching, but also a standard, of horsemanship, decency, how to walk through the world with honour and humility.

He is survived by his partner Mark Bellinger, his family, and a wide circle of friends who will carry forward his memory with affection and pride.

Their loss is immeasurable. His legacy, enduring.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now