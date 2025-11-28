



Watch the Japan Cup on TV and don’t miss out on the action in Fuchu, Tokyo.

This invitational race currently has French star Calandagan heading the early contenders, with the home challenge likely to be led by Danon Decile, Croix Du Nord and Masquerade Ball.

At a glance

Japan Cup 2025 date: 30 November 2025

30 November 2025 Japan Cup TV coverage: Racing TV, Sky Sports Racing or NHK

Watch the Japan Cup from anywhere:

How to watch the Japan Cup on TV

The UK’s free racing broadcaster ITV and the ITVX streaming service will not be showing the Japan live, but those with access to Sky Sports Racing or a subscription to Racing TV will be able to watch full coverage of the race.

If you are in Japan, you will be able to watch the race on NHK, TV Tokyo, or the Fuji Television channels.

Japanracing.jp will also broadcast races from the Japan Cup meeting online.

How to watch the Japan Cup live from anywhere

What is the Japan Cup?

The Japan Cup is one of the most prestigious horse races in Japan, held each year on the last Sunday of November. It is run over a distance of 2,400 meters (about ​1½ miles) with total prize money reaching almost £5.5m.

Similar to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Melbourne Cup and the Breeders’ Cup, the Japan Cup is an international invitational event, with top-performing horses aged three and above being invited from around the world.

What time does the Japan Cup start?

The Japan Cup gets underway at 6.40am British time (3.40pm Japanese time) on 30 November 2025.

