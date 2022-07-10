Planning a visit to Gatcombe for the Festival of British Eventing? Check this out…





The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing is back in 2022 having last run in 2019 owing to the Covid pandemic. The Gloucestershire-based event, which takes place in Gatcombe Park, is set to take place between 5 and 7 August. If you’re interested in getting your hands on some Gatcombe Horse Trials tickets so you can see all the action in person, then you can save money by buying them in advance. Tickets bought on the gate will cost more (see prices below in brackets).

Gatcombe Horse Trials tickets: general admission prices

Friday 5 August: £20 (£25)

Saturday 6 August: £25 (£30)

Sunday 7 August: £25 (£30)

Season admission: £65 (£75)

Free parking included with all general admission tickets

Forward parking tickets

If you want to save your legs by parking just a short walk from the main showground, with the added benefit of a swifter entry and exit, then it may be worth booking a forward parking pass, which costs £10 for any one day on top of your admission tickets. However there is limited availability and forward parking is not available to purchase on the gate, so it pays to plan ahead.

Festival Pavilion membership

Membership to the Festival of British Eventing includes a two-course buffet lunch with table reservation, complimentary tea/coffee on arrival, ringside seating, members’ only luxury toilets, closed-circuit televisions showing the cross-country action and a concierge service for your shopping.

However, membership does not include general admission to the event, so the prices below will be in addition to your general admission tickets. You could consider them an upgrade to make a great day out even better.

Saturday 6 August adult membership: £45

Saturday 6 August child membership: £22.50

Sunday 7 August adult membership : £45

Sunday 7 August child membership : £22.50

Picnic View parking

For the first time, a limited number of visitors will be able to park and enjoy a tailgate picnic in the Gatcombe Park bowl, looking over the folly and lake, so you can watch the cross-country action from the comfort of your picnic. On arrival, visitors will be directed off-road through the Gatcombe woodlands so suitable 4×4 vehicles will be necessary.

There are 25 picnic pitches offering rear-facing parking and deluxe picnic hampers and drinks can be provided if you don’t fancy making your own – please enquire to info@festivalofbritisheventing.com

Park View Picnic parking must be booked in advance. Park View Picnic prices do not include admission; admission tickets need to be purchased in addition to the Picnic Pitch for all occupants of the car who are aged 12 years and older.

Saturday 6 August: £100 per car

Sunday 7 August: £100 per car

Camping

Caravans, motorhomes, horseboxes and tents will be able to park up at Gatcombe from Thursday 4 August.

Caravan season pass: £195 (this includes your pitch and two campsite/season admission wristbands (Friday– Sunday)).

Caravan with Festival Pavilion membership: £285 (this includes your pitch, two campsite/season admission wristbands (Friday– Sunday) and two Festival Pavilion memberships (Saturday–Sunday)).

Electric hook-up: £97.

Things you need to know

Gates open: 8am–6pm.

Admission for children 12 years and under free – no ticket required.

Dogs on leads welcome.

